It was the summer of 1978, and Renee Kiff had a problem.

She and her husband, Joel, had just moved with their five children to a farm off Alexander Valley Road in Healdsburg that had three fig trees in full production.

“I had no clue what to do with all these figs,” Kiff said.

Her sister-in-law told her a farmers market was just getting started nearby and suggested she take the figs there.

“So I loaded them in my station wagon and drove over unannounced,” Renee said. “They welcomed me and got me a table and an umbrella and a scale. And from then on, I went every week.”

Forty-five years later, she’s still going to the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market, with figs and a whole lot more, from apples to melons to zucchini.

Kiff’s Ridgeview Farm is one of the two original vendors from that 1978 market, the other being Bernier Farms, that’s still doing business there today. Kiff also was the market’s manager from 1990 to 2004.

Kiff and Joel, who taught at Healdsburg High School and died in 2013, grew the farm somewhat by trial and error. Joel had lived on a cattle ranch in Montana, but Renee said farming was new to him.

“We had a lot to learn,” she said of some of their early mistakes. “The first tomatoes we had, we didn’t stake.”

Bountiful summer harvest

One recent Friday morning, the women of the Kiff family already were at work in the cool hours before the day’s heat descended. Renee, her daughter, Sarah Kiff, and daughter-in-law, Mindy Kiff, were harvesting for the Saturday Healdsburg market and Windsor’s Sunday market.

The 3½-acre farm is tucked into a bend on a quiet lane with a clear view of River Rock Casino in the distance.

Sarah farms flowers, including 13 varieties of zinnias, which are sold in hallmark 3-pound tin cans and are often what market shoppers notice first.

Renee and Mindy handle the rest, along with Mindy’s husband, Tom, his older brother, Martin, and his wife, Jami, who also live on the property.

As Renee rattles off everything else they grow, it sounds like an inventory of a grocery store produce section: apples, plums, marionberries, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, radishes, zucchini and peaches, which are in short supply this year due to the cool wet spring.

Melons are the main crop and just starting to hit their summer peak. Mindy described the five varieties, including sweet beauty watermelons; Charentais, a French cantaloupe; and Ha’ogen, an Israeli melon with translucent green flesh and a tropical fruit aroma that Mindy said is best served chilled.

She held up two enormous candy onions, a sweet variety she uses to make onion rings. Although it’s a somewhat labor-intensive process, they’re worth making if you have one of these onions at your disposal, because it will put most restaurant onion rings to shame.

Produce and pearls

Every Wednesday, Renee attends the Santa Rosa Original Certified Farmers Market at the Luther Burbank Center. She explained she’s there to support the small market that’s still bouncing back from losing a large chunk of its customer base after people moved away following the Tubbs Fire.

In front of her was a magnificent display of lettuce, at least four kinds that are tender and impeccably fresh. She picked up an heirloom variety called Amish deer tongue to show off its unusual pointed leaves.

As she weighed produce, tallied sales and made change for customers, Renee shared all kinds of Healdsburg market history, including a decision she made as the market manager that likely shaped who would be included at other Sonoma County farmers markets.

She said customers would fight — sometimes physically — to get fruit from certain local vendors. To solve the problem, she invited a stone fruit vendor from the Central Valley.

Kiff believes there were those who questioned her judgment for letting in Central Valley growers, but feels she made the right call, She pointed out Schletewitz Farm, across from her stall, a grower from Fresno County whose stone fruits, grapes and citrus are a fixture at local markets.

“Now we have more Valley growers, and they hold their own. But they didn't do any harm (to local farms),” she said, noting their presence extends the stone fruit season here. “They enlarged and gave greater opportunity to the customers.”

Her interactions with customers embody what makes certified farmers markets different from a trip to the store, even those that sell local produce.

The connections she makes aren’t merely transactional. A community has grown along with Ridgeview Farm’s fruits and vegetables.

Two customers stopped by to drop off a cookie, and Renee returned a jacket she borrowed from one of them on a recent chilly morning. Another shared news of an upcoming medical procedure, and Kiff said she’d call her to find out how it went.

“You find out how much you need each other,” Kiff said as she helped a customer with three cans of flowers. “We all need one another, just not at the same time.”

The young woman buying the flowers said, “I could listen to her talk all day. Pearls of wisdom.”

Farm fresh and no fuss

Farming and attending farmers markets can be hot, dirty, time-consuming work, so there’s not often a lot of time or energy left for elaborate cooking.

“You do not want to be a fussy cook when you are growing tomatoes,” said Renee, whose favorite recipe for a baked tomato sauce came from Mary Villemaire. Villemarie, along with her husband, Bert, sold heirloom tomatoes at the Healdsburg market for many years.

“You can put it together in two minutes and pop it in the oven, and the oven does all the work,” Kiff noted while admitting she usually doesn’t even bother to peel the tomatoes unless she’s making it for someone else.

She also makes quick work of figs, chopping and combining them with sugar and lemon juice before freezing portions to use throughout the fall and winter for a favorite fig coffee cake.

For Mindy, lunch on the run doesn’t get much easier than cutting a melon in half and topping it with a scoop of cottage cheese.

When they do take time to slow down, Mindy enjoys hosting special-occasion dinners in the orchard when friends and family come to visit, sourcing as much as possible directly from the farm.

Mindy’s daughters, Tatum and Harper, raise swine for 4-H and Future Farmers of America, so salsa-verde-braised pork is a popular dish to serve guests, along with sliced patty pan squash and onions and a big salad. Mindy said dessert is made with whatever is in season on the farm. Marionberry-peach pies are her favorite.

There will be plenty of opportunities for the Kiff family to gather around the table this month with three birthdays to celebrate, including Renee’s, who, at almost 84, is still fit enough to regularly climb ladders to pick apples.

“Farming is exercise you can't get in a gym,” she said. “It’s everything. We’re bending and stretching. I don’t jog, but I’m walking, just back and forth.”

She has no intention of slowing down.

“I love what I do. I love it all. I’ve never been bored in my life. I love most everything. And I think that’s what makes me go on. It’s why I get up in the morning.”

Those who’ve come to know Renee and the rest of the Kiff family during the last 45 years at local farmers markets, whether buying figs or melons or just listening to some of Renee’s pearls of wisdom, will assure you — it’s worth getting up for.

Fig Coffee Cake

Makes 9 - 12 servings

One of Renee Kiff’s favorite uses for the figs she grows is this coffee cake. She freezes figs with lemon juice and sugar so she can make this cake all year long. And it’s not just a morning treat. Renee said it’s great as a dessert with ice cream, too.

For filling

3½ cups coarsely chopped fresh figs (approximately 2 pounds)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

¼ cup sugar

¼ lemon, seeded and finely chopped

¼ cup water

¼ cup raisins

For crumb topping

1 cup lightly crushed cornflakes

½ cup chopped walnuts

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

3 tablespoons melted butter

For cake batter

1 egg

½ cup packed brown sugar

½ cup vegetable oil

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ cup milk

In a saucepan, combine all filling ingredients and cook over medium heat, stirring often to prevent sticking, until reduced to about 2 cups and you have a slightly chunky yet cohesive sauce. Remove from heat and cool completely.

Note: The figs, lemon juice and sugar can be combined and frozen in an airtight container for up to a year. To use, thaw mixture and proceed with the recipe.

In a small bowl, combine ingredients for the crumb topping and stir well. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine egg, sugar, oil and vanilla and beat until smooth. In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and spices until thoroughly combined.

Add about half the flour mixture to the egg and sugar mixture, then add half the milk and blend until the dry ingredients are incorporated. Repeat with the remaining halves of the flour mixture and milk.

Grease an 8-inch-by-12-inch baking pan and spoon half the batter into the bottom of the pan. Top with the fig mixture, using a spatula to spread it gently and evenly over the batter. Spoon remaining batter over the fig mixture, then sprinkle with the crumb topping. Use a fork to lightly press in the crumb topping.

Bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Serve warm.

Baked Tomato Spaghetti Sauce

Makes 6 - 8 servings

Renee Kiff got this recipe from longtime Healdsburg market vendor Mary Villemaire. Renee said she typically doesn’t remove the tomato skins, but said the sauce can be pureed right before it’s mixed with the spaghetti, to please anyone who doesn’t like the skins.

12 medium to large firm, ripe tomatoes

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 - 6 minced garlic cloves

½ cup chopped parsley, divided

½ cup olive oil, divided

1 pound spaghetti

2 tablespoons butter

½ cup fresh basil

½ cup grated asiago or Parmesan cheese

Cut tomatoes in half horizontally and set in a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan, cut side up.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Mix the garlic, 4 tablespoons of olive oil and ⅓ cup of the parsley (reserving remaining olive oil and parsley) and spread over the top of the tomatoes. Bake in 425-degree oven for 60 to 70 minutes until lightly browned.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and add spaghetti. Cook according to package directions and drain.

While the spaghetti cooks, in warm serving bowl combine butter, remaining parsley and oil, basil and 12 of the baked tomato halves with skins removed. Coarsely mash. Add cooked spaghetti to tomato sauce and gently mix, adding salt, pepper and cheese to taste. Top with remaining tomato halves and pan juices.

Note: This dish may be doubled or tripled. After you’ve baked the tomatoes in the oven, you can freeze the mixture in baggies or plastic containers in desired serving amounts (Figure two tomatoes per person). When ready to cook, defrost tomato sauce, cook pasta and continue the recipe by adding remaining parsley, olive oil, basil, etc. as instructed in recipe.

Old Fashioned Onion Rings

Makes 4 - 6 servings

Mindy Kiff said this is one of her favorite recipes that she makes, often using their homegrown candy onions. It seems hard to believe one onion could feed several people, but you’ll be amazed how many onion rings this recipe makes.

1 large candy onion or other sweet onion, cut into ¼-inch slices

1¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 egg

1 cup milk

Seasoned salt, to taste

¾ cup dry breadcrumbs

1 quart oil, for frying

Heat oil in a deep-fryer or deep pan over medium to medium-high heat. It should reach 350 to 365 degrees.

In a small bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder and salt. Separate the onion slices into rings, then dip onion slices into the flour mixture until they are fully coated. Set aside.

Whisk egg and milk into the flour mixture using a fork to create a batter. Add some seasoned salt to the batter, if desired.

Dip the floured rings into the batter to coat, then place them on a wire rack lined underneath with waxed paper or paper towels placed to catch drips.

Spread the breadcrumbs in a shallow dish. Place the rings, one at a time, into the crumbs and scoop the crumbs over the rings to coat. Give a tap when removing the ring from the crumbs. Place breaded rings onto a baking sheet or cutting board until ready to fry.

Deep-fry the rings, a few at a time, for two to three minutes, or until golden brown. Remove to a paper-towel-lined plate or baking sheet to drain. Season to taste with more seasoned salt. Serve hot.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JenInOz.

