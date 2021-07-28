Healdsburg hotel named among favorite bicyclist-friendly places to stay in US by Outside magazine

Cycling enthusiasts rejoice: a local hotel has been named one of the nation’s best bicyclist-friendly places to stay by Outside magazine.

H2 Hotel and its sister hotels, Harmon Guest House and Hotel Healdsburg, were recognized as three of the best “base camps” for cyclists in the U.S. in a July article.

H2 Hotel and its sister hotels have teamed up with cycling pro Peter Stetina to offer curated rides and private cycling trips around Wine Country.

Stetina, who has competed in the Tour De France twice, has lived in Sonoma County for a decade and has tons of insider tips on where and how to explore the area on two wheels.

This expertise is part of the appeal of staying in Healdsburg, Outside said.

“The [hotels’] program will offer guests tailored cycling outings around California’s wine country, with help from a loaner Garmin GPS device preloaded with local routes,” the Outside article reads.

Guests at the Healdsburg hotels can explore areas of Geyserville, Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Dry Creek Valley and parts of west county using the guided routes.

The magazine also suggested readers visit Spoke Folk Cyclery in Healdsburg, which offers bike rentals for locals and tourists alike.

If you bring your own bike and gear, the three hotels will store it for free. And free cruiser bikes are available for transportation around town.

Healdsburg is the only location in California on the list of seven top spots for cyclists to stay.

To learn more about the bike-friendly program, visit the websites of the hotels: H2 Hotel at h2hotel.com, Hotel Healdsburg at hotelhealdsburg.com and Harmon Guest House at harmonguesthouse.com.