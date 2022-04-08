Healdsburg landscape architect frames and highlights the view

Consider first impressions: The approach to your home can be cluttered with cars or unsightly parking areas. You can avoid or soften that with rows of trees to keep cars out of full view. Consider moving a driveway or regrade the front to make it more inviting.

Entice people to explore: Steps, walkways, garden sculptures and water features invite people to explore. People gravitate toward water and views, so add these attractions into the landscape.

Repurpose unused materials: Instead of discarding or recycling leftover materials from a project, find another use for them. They can be used to make other architectural features such as raised beds, fountains or seating walls.

Before he dives into any design, landscape architect Mike Lucas consults the land.

He explores it and observes it, returning multiple times to experience and read it at different times of day, in different weather, perhaps in different seasons. It’s an investment of time that can make all the difference, he says, in creating a comfortable outdoor environment that will welcome clients outside.

“That is so integral to all of our projects, and so important to how he works,” says Jennifer Lucas, the other half of the husband-and-wife team of Lucas & Lucas.

He is trained in landscape architecture, she in architecture. They met in graduate school at Cal Poly Pomona, and together they are the principles in a Healdsburg firm that strives to design environments that integrate the site layout and structures with the land itself in a way that feels natural, organic and unforced.

“He (Mike) is very much an intuitive,” Jennifer says. “He’s able to tease out what clients want and make sense of what they’re saying, which isn’t always a straight path. But he’s also tuned in to the land. I think our projects are very much of their place, and each one is different because each site is different. So they really relate to what’s going on their site — the (home) architecture, the views, the wind and the sun.”

Time, says Mike, is the “best part.”

“Everyone tends to want it yesterday,” he says. “The better projects are those where I have more time on the site.”

New book, practical ideas

Lucas shares this and other design insights in a new book, “Architectural Gardens: Inside the Landscapes of Lucas & Lucas,” published by Princeton Architectural Press.

Co-writer Thad Orr, a former editor of “Garden Design” magazine, unpacks the Lucas’ prevailing and animating ideas as they show up in 10 of their landscapes in the Sonoma County and Napa areas.

Each is distinctively different yet has the Lucas stamp in common. They pay close attention to how light plays with shadows on a pathway or strikes a particular plant or water feature. Pathways invite people to explore other destinations on the property. Site lines draw the eye to views or focal points that might otherwise be missed without proper “editing” of plants and trees.

Lucas was inspired by his mentor Gary Ratway, the renowned North Coast landscape designer and co-founder of Digging Dog Nursery in Albion. From Ratway, he learned how to employ plants to create distinctive spaces, soften architectural features and highlight views. Lucas came to embrace Ratway’s way of fitting the landscape to the architecture of the home and making gardens that are structured without being overly formal.

The new book, he says, is “more than the traditional monograph” with a short bit of text that’s heavy with “architecture speak.”

It’s richly illustrated with photos by Caitlin Atkinson and Marion Brenner, but it also includes longer narratives on each project written in clear language accessible to readers outside the design profession, along with breakouts featuring practical advice that could be applied to many projects.

Landscape architect Mike Lucas uses a sparse palette to draw attention t the wild backdrop of trees in this Santa Rosa landscape. Lucas has designed this modern look i keep with the mid-century modern architecture of the home. (Caitlin Atkinson for Lucas & Lucas Landscape Architecture).

The guiding theme of an “architectural garden,” Mike Lucas maintains, is to create “a union between the land and home, the indoors and outdoors, the natural and constructed” and balance those elements in a way that is both beautiful and useful.

At the same time they’re exploring the land, the Lucases are getting to know the needs and tastes of their clients, so they’ll end up with not just a pretty place but a space they will use.

Sometimes, solutions aren’t always apparent at first.

In a project in Santa Rosa’s rural Bennett Valley, Mike noticed in his explorations of the site that the area near the house, where the owners wanted to install a pool, was chilly and windy. But he also saw that in a more far-flung spot on the property, the microclimate at the same time could be warm and sunny.

“The spot where I convinced them to do the pool was on the west side of the property,” Mike says. “They wanted a pool by the house. But it was always getting the wind. The fog would roll out in the summer. The winds would blow. It didn’t feel right for the pool.”

He created two peaceful oak-shaded pathways that beckoned people from the house to the pool, situated in a large meadow yet tucked in and protected from winds while offering vistas unseen from the house. Other paths split off to a bocce court and a trampoline set on a knoll.