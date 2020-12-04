Healdsburg man releases book with everyday scenes of the shutdown

It all started with a walk.

On the first day of the shelter-in-place orders, March 18, Pierre Ratté of Healdsburg was taking a stroll when he noticed a backlit hedge in his neighborhood glowing a deep vermilion red in the late-winter sun.

“It was just this unusual sight, and I took this picture,” he said. “I thought, ‘Here we are in this pandemic. I think I will share it with a few people.’ ”

A few people soon grew to 288 as he began posting his daily photographs on his Facebook page as well as the What’s Happening Healdsburg and the Sonoma County Photography Facebook pages.

“This is one person walking down the street and trying to lift others’ spirits,” he explained. “That was the whole premise, just slowing down and seeing things differently in the time of a pandemic.”

He also started posting his photos on his blog, Today in H’burg. A week later, he decided to turn his snapshots from his random rambles into a self-published book, “100 Days Sheltering-In-Place.” The result is a contemplative document of this unique year, marked with glimpses of quiet streets, summer flowers and starry evenings interspersed with news headlines and the rising numbers of coronavirus cases as the pandemic took hold.

“I thought, ‘OK, the book is a chronicle of a worldwide event we haven’t seen for 100 years,’ ” Ratté said. ”So it provides headlines of the day, and it provides the COVID statistics.”

He purposely sought to create a stark contrast between the headlines (culled from nearly two dozen local, regional, national and international publications) and data (the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths per day in Sonoma, California, New York, the U.S. and the world) on the one hand and the everyday scenes of nature, art and architecture captured by his camera on the other.

“You’ve got emotional headlines, and the data is dry,” Ratté said. “Then the very transcendental pictures take you to another world ... but it’s really the world that is right in front of you.”

Quiet images

There are no people in the photos, just scenes of interesting flowers and redwoods, whimsical sculptures and paintings that caught his eye as Ratté cruised along streets, gardens and parks on his daily meanderings.

“I wanted to de-emphasize Healdsburg and make it any town in America,” he said. “This is one person, walking down the street, taking a picture and trying to lift others’ spirit, including other people in other towns.”

Using his iPhone 8, Ratté would set off on foot or on his bike in the morning or the afternoon, occasionally returning to a scene later to capture it in a better light.

“These pictures happen because of the light,” he said. “Healdsburg has this unusual light like the South of France or Cape Cod. ... It’s magic.”

Surprisingly, more than three-quarters of the photos were taken within 2,000 steps of his own home, located six blocks east of the Plaza at University Street and Powell Avenue.

Ratté, who is semi-retired, moved to Healdsburg five years ago after working mostly in real estate. During his career, he launched an auction company, which required him to take photographs and conduct historical research for high-end auction catalogs.

“When I thought about publishing a book, I thought, ‘Let’s say something here,’ ” he recalled. “ ’And what can we say?’ ”

He decided to research the various holidays falling within the 100-day arc of the book, from Earth Day in March to Easter and Passover in April, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day in May and Father’s Day in June.

“They turned out to be so interesting,” he said. “It was the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the largest international celebration of any holiday.”

Most fascinating to him, in light of George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter movement that gained momentum during those 100 days, was that Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Father’s Day can all trace their roots back to the Civil War, and that the issues that provoked that war are still with us.

“There were two women who were nurse volunteers during the Civil War ... and they went on to make an international proclamation for women to come together to settle disputes,“ he said. ”When one of them died (in 1908), her daughter took it upon herself to advocate her mother’s vision of the goodness of women, specifically mothers.” In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson officially declared Mother’s Day a national holiday.

There were other unexpected and serendipitous surprises. On Day 91, Ratté snapped a photo of some figurines that appear to be three transgender ladies on top of a mailbox. That happened to be June 16, the day the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a victory to LGBTQ people by ruling that employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity is illegal.

“That is part of the miracle of the book,” Ratté said. “Some days (the photos) just fit the headlines.”

Early days reminder

Although raised on the East Coast, Ratté has wholeheartedly embraced the West Coast, especially the small-town community of Healdsburg, which he refers to as “the greatest town in America.

“Because of the Plaza, there are gathering moments. You run into each other,” he said. “So you get to meet people more than in passing.”

In order to help the local businesses, Ratté set the Amazon price for the book ($29.95) higher than the price at Copperfield’s and Levin’s books ($22) in Healdsburg. The book is also available from his website (todayinhburg.com).

The photo book, with its accompanying headlines and COVID data, serves as a reminder of the early days of the pandemic, when so much was unknown about the novel virus and its long-term effects on the U.S. and beyond.

“We forget so quickly,” Ratté said. “It’s kind of a coffee-table book for a year we hope we never have again.”

