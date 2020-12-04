Healdsburg named one of best places to visit in 2021 by Condé Nast Traveler magazine

Healdsburg was named a top place to visit in 2021 by Condé Nast Traveler magazine, which highlighted attractions that are due to open next year and beyond in the Sonoma County town.

Last week, the premier luxury and lifestyle travel magazine announced a list of 21 domestic and international locations to visit next year, although the coronavirus could dampen travel, editors noted. Healdsburg was listed alongside places like Angola, coastal England, Ghana and Italy as well as Indianapolis, Maine and New York City.

“(Healdsburg) seemed like a great launching pad for a part of the country we wanted to shine a light on as it has continued to provide world-class hospitality in the face of huge challenges from both the pandemic this year as well as the fires of the last several,” said Noah Kaufman, city guides editor at Condé Nast, in an email.

“As I thought about Healdsburg, as well as the entire region, it seemed like a place uniquely situated to welcome visitors as we all get back into the rhythm of travel next year,” Kaufman said.

The town of about 12,000 people has been popular for more than a century with tourists, who come for its upscale restaurants, wineries, posh hotels and downtown area set around its central plaza. However, Condé Nast Traveler focused on attractions that aren’t due to open until next year and later.

One of those is the Mill District, a hotel and residential project in the town which will likely open around the end of 2022, with some elements not done before 2030.

The roughly $500 million project will be at the city’s main entry along Healdsburg Avenue. Plans call for housing, a luxury hotel and a new SMART passenger rail stop nearby.

Condé Nast editors also suggested travelers visit Chef Dustin Valette’s two-restaurant space The Matheson, which is targeting an opening date in spring 2021. That project also includes two retail spaces and condominiums.

Valette, chef of the popular Valette Restaurant in Healdsburg, has said he hopes to preserve the historic downtown Plaza district building where The Matheson will be located and create a space for locals while also drawing tourists.

The new Montage Healdsburg is the soonest to open of the places noted in the Condé Nast Traveler story. The luxury resort on 250 acres of vineyards and oak groves is due to open this month to overnight guests, with many room rates starting at more than $1,000 a night.

“Most of the bungalows feature outdoor living spaces, including firepits, with forest, vineyard or Mayacama mountain views,” editors wrote.

If you’re looking for some attractions to visit in Healdsburg now, here are a few that are open currently.

– Seghesio Family Winery: In 1895, the Seghesio family first planted zinfandel vines in Sonoma. Five generations later, the winery is a local leader in the production of zinfandel and Italian varieties. Its tasting room in downtown Healdsburg is currently open. 700 Grove St., Healdsburg.

– KINsmoke: Like other Sonoma County restaurants currently, this barbecue spot on the Healdsburg Plaza is serving outdoors, due to COVID restrictions on indoor dining. Try a barbecue brisket sandwich or smoked pork shoulder with a side of housemade pickles, collard greens or sweet cornbread. 304 Center St., Healdsburg.

– The Parish Cafe: This New Orleans-inspired restaurant is open for patio dining and takeout with COVID safety measures in place. Be sure to try an order of beignets or a po-boy for an authentic experience. 60 Mill St., Healdsburg.

– Bella Villa Messina: If a night at Montage Healdsburg isn’t in your price range, consider this bed-and-breakfast, which runs between $250-$400 a night. Bella Villa Messina has panoramic views of Sonoma County landscapes and a lot of unique Italian character.

Staff Writer Kevin Fixler contributed to this report.