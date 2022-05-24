Subscribe

Healdsburg woman shows how to have happy hour around the campfire in new cookbook

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 24, 2022, 1:48PM
Claudia Sutton of Healdsburg has always been puzzled by the fact that most RV enthusiasts she meets in campgrounds tend to eat simple things like hot dogs and hamburgers night after night.

“It’s amazing how people who travel in RVs never use their oven,” she said. “I have a freezer in my garage that’s chock full of prepared food, so it’s so easy to eat gourmet.”

Happy hour is another story. Most campers make it a big deal, she said, putting out signs and flags while gathering around a freshly stoked campfire, telling stories, sipping cocktails and enjoying a few nibbles together.

As a follow-up to her 2020 cookbook for Airstream and RV owners, “A Moveable Feast: Recipes for Rolling Kitchens,” Sutton has written a second cookbook, “Campfire Cocktail Hour.” The softbound book includes more than 120 recipes for drinks and appetizers, plus make-ahead simple syrups and condiments that quickly elevate drinks and bites into gourmet fare.

“You can get to camp and just do cocktails and a bunch of appetizers,” Sutton said. “I love that … it’s so easy, with advance prep.”

Sutton and her partner, John Stave, purchased a 2019 Airstream Tommy Bahama in 2018, then joined the Greater Bay Area Airstream Club and the Duncans Mills Camping Club, a private campground along the Russian River.

Although they haven’t taken many long-distance trips during the pandemic, the couple spends about one week a month at the Duncans Mills campground, where they have been able to meet new friends, watch wildlife and hike up and down the Sonoma Coast.

Sutton, who enjoys entertaining and sharing food with people, has developed a system of prepping ingredients ahead of time, so that once she arrives at the campground, she can deliver homestyle food and drinks in no time.

“You want to be enjoying and relaxing,” she said. “And it doesn’t take a lot to set up the food in advance.”

For the cocktails, she brings homemade, flavored simple syrups that she’s frozen in big, ice cube trays, then popped into freezer bags. She pre-measures the alcohol in Mason jars before she leaves, then defrosts the syrup cubes the day she wants to shake up some cocktails.

The cookbook includes 18 cocktail recipes that serve two, made in quart-size Mason jars; and 12 cocktails for a crowd, which serve six to eight and are made in 64-ounce Mason jars with pour lids. Many are named after National Parks in the West, such as The Sequoia and The Yellowstone, or are inspired by RV life in the North Bay.

For a weeklong camping trip, Sutton said she usually brings ingredients for two night’s worth of cocktails, so she’s not making them every night. Or she will bring one cocktail for a crowd, and the couple can enjoy it on more than one night.

“You can make each cocktail as light or as heavy as you want,” she said. “Just add more seltzer or pilsner to lighten it up.”

Sutton stocks her freezer with special sauces and condiments to punch up the flavors of her food — flavored salts, chipotle mayo, chimichurri sauce and the like — but her favorite is the Preserved Lemon Paste, made from preserved lemons.

“You make them with salt and lemon juice,” she said. “Then you take all the wedges that are preserved and throw them into a Cuisinart, and you have a paste of golden deliciousness.”

But this happy camper is not such a purist that she won’t take shortcuts. Her recipes often call for store-bought items like cornbread mixes and frozen meatballs, to speed up her time in the kitchen.

“I try to have the sense of homemade food, but you can supplement with something else that you’re bought,” she said. “That way, you’re not making everything.”

For a small plates meal, Sutton likes to go with a theme, such as a Mexican, Asian or Mediterranean menu. For the latter, she suggested tapas from her cookbook such as the Wild Mushroom Crostini and Smoked Salmon Crostini and dips such as Grilled Baba Ghanoush, Butternut Squash Hummus and Pecan Muhammara.

“It’s fun to have some little pitas and dip them in a bunch of things,” she said. “I bring soft pita bread, and warm it up, along with pita chips from the farmers market. I like a combination of the soft and the crispy.”

With the Mediterranean dips, she also serves an array of crudites such as carrots, radishes, sugar snap peas and baby mixed peppers. Citrus Marinated Olives are an easy, make-ahead appetizer.

The 95-page cookbook, which came out in early May, features watercolors of the outdoors and other scenes painted by Sutton while she is camping. For the college art major, drawing is a form of relaxation.

Sutton recently gave a workshop on her cookbook at the “Cali Rally” that she and her husband attended as members of the Wally Byam Caravan Club International, which is still going strong.

“We were at a dude ranch outside of Paso Robles, in the cute little town of Parkfield, population 75,” she said. “There were no hookups or sewers — it’s called boondocking — but there was horseback riding and a big fire pit.”

Sutton has also been asked to speak about her newest cookbook for The RV Atlas, a podcast for RV enthusiasts that gives tips and campground reviews.

“I’m not set up until my hammock is set up,” she said. “I read in the hammock, and I always have four or five books with me.”

“Campfire Cocktail Hour” is available for $29.99 ($11.99 for ebook) at recipesforrollingkitchens.com.

The following recipes are from Claudia Sutton’s “Campfire Cocktail Hour.”

From left, the rum-based Yosemite, the gin Glacier Park and the tequila Duncans Mills cocktails with a reflection from a silver Airstream trailer from Claudia Sutton’s book "Campfire Cocktail Hour.” (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Duncans Mills

Makes 2 servings, prepared in a quart-size Mason jar

3 ounces silver tequila

1 ounce Dolin Vermouth de Chambéry Blanc (or other white vermouth)

1½ ounces passion fruit syrup, such as Liber & Co.

1½ ounces lemon juice

2 ounces seltzer

2 fresh bay laurel leaves, for garnish (optional)

In a cocktail shake, combine the tequila, vermouth, syrup and lemon juice. Shake with ice to chill and strain and divide into two glasses over fresh ice. Top off with seltzer and stir to combine. Add a bay laurel leaf to each glass and serve.

“Where we camp most often is at Duncans Mills Camping Club, on the Russian River,” Sutton said. “The campground is filled with bay laurel trees. Crush the fresh leaf a bit before adding it to your cocktails. The scent is divine.” The Liber & Co. Tropical Passion Fruit Syrup can be ordered from Amazon.

The Yosemite

Makes 2 servings, prepared in a quart-size Mason jar

6 large sprigs fresh mint

½ apple, diced

4 ounces rum

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

3 tablespoons Simple Syrup No. 2 (recipe below)

Splash of chilled soda water per glass, to serve

2 sprigs fresh mint, for garnish

2 pieces thinly sliced apple, for garnish

To serve, tear the mint sprigs and add to a 1-quart Mason jar with the diced apple. Using a muddler, press the mint and apple to release their flavors. Fill the jar with ice and add the rum, lime juice and simple syrup. Seal cap and shake vigorously.

Divide between two ice-filled glasses and top off with a splash of soda water in each. Garnish each with a thin apple slice and a sprig of mint.

“Did you know that Yosemite has apple trees,” Sutton said, “And when they are ripe, you are allowed to pick them to keep the bears from having free meals and becoming lazy?”

Simple Syrup No. 2

Makes 1½ cups

1½ cups sugar

½ cup water

Heat water and sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly until sugar is dissolved. Cool and pour into a Mason jar and store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Alternatively pour cooled syrup into freezer cubes and freeze until ready to use.

The Glacier Park

Makes 2 servings, prepared in a quart-size Mason jar

4 ounces gin

1½ ounces St-Germain elderflower liqueur

3 ounces Meyer lemon syrup (see recipe below)

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

2 long, lemon zest curls

2 long, lime or orange zest curls

¼ cup superfine sugar, for sugar rim

1 wedge lemon or lime, for sugar rim

Up to two weeks in advance, or longer if you freeze it, make the Meyer Lemon Syrup. Combine lemon juice and lemon syrup in a quart-size Mason jar and chill until ready to use.

Prepare martini or regular glasses by sugaring their rims. Take a lemon wedge and wet a wide rim on the outside of each glass. Dip glasses in sugar to coat rims. Use a channel knife to create long, curled citrus twists. If you are using regular glasses, fill them with ice.

When ready to serve, combine gin, St-Germain, Meyer Lemon Syrup and lemon juice in the quart-size Mason jar. Fill jar with ice, shake vigorously and pour into glasses using a cocktail strainer and garnish with citrus twists.

“Glacier Park straddles the Continental Divide, which can create a dramatic clash of weather,” Sutton said. “ In one instance, the temperature was noted as dropping 100 degrees in just 24 hours.” Citrus zest curls can be made with a channel knife, also known as a stripper.

Meyer Lemon Syrup

Makes 1½ cups

½ cup fresh Meyer lemon juice

1 cup Simple Syrup #2 (see recipe above)

Up to 2 days in advance, or longer if you freeze it, make the simple syrup. Combine lemon juice and simple syrup in a quart-size Mason jar and chill until ready to use.

Wild Mushroom, top, and Smoked Salmon and Fried Caper Crostini’s with a Glacier Park cocktail from Claudia Sutton’s book "Campfire Cocktail Hour.” (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Wild Mushroom Crostini

Makes 24 crostini

24 crostini (see recipe below)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

⅓ cup minced shallots

2¼ cups chopped oyster mushrooms

2¼ cups stemmed, chopped shiitake mushrooms

1¼ cups chopped chanterelle mushrooms

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ cup whipping cream

2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Salt and pepper

1 cup shredded Fontina cheese

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Up to 3 days in advance, or longer if you freeze, heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat, add shallots and saute 1 minute, then add all the mushrooms and saute until beginning to brown, about 6 minutes. Stir in garlic and saute 1 minute longer. Remove from heat. Stir in cream, rosemary and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper and cool.

When cool, mix in both cheeses. Place in plastic freezer bag, or a sealed vacuum bag, until ready to use or freeze for up to 2 months. (Defrost before proceeding with recipe).

Preheat your own to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with crostini, working in batches as needed, and top each crostini with a spoonful of the mushroom mixture. Heat until cheese in the mixture is melted and starts to brown. Transfer to a serving platter and serve warm.

“We always travel with this mushroom mixture ready to go in our freezer,” Sutton said. “It’s so yummy!” If wild chanterelle mushrooms are unavailable, try another mushroom cultivated by Gourmet Mushrooms of Sebastopol, such as the Trumpet Royale.

Crostini

Makes 24 pieces

1 French baguette

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a small bowl, combine olive oil and garlic salt. Cut baguette into ⅓-inch slices.

Lay slices on a baking sheet in one layer. Brush olive oil mixture on top of each slice. Bake at 375 degrees for about 9 minutes until lightly browned on top. Let cool and seal in a plastic freezer bag until ready to use.

Smoked Salmon with Fried Capers Crostini

Makes 24 pieces

24 crostini (recipe above)

½ small red onion, sliced very thinly

⅔ cup Champagne vinegar

½ cup vegetable oil

3 tablespoons capers, rinsed, patted dry

1 cup crème fraîche

2 tablespoons preserved lemon paste (recipe below)

1 teaspoon fresh dill, finely chopped

Salt and pepper

1 pound hot smoked salmon, flaked

1 tablespoon chopped, fresh chives

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

Toss onion in vinegar in a small bowl and cover and let steep for at least an hour and up to 1 day to pickle.

Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Fry capers until opened and crisp, about 30 seconds. Drain on paper towels.

In a small bowl, whisk together crème fraîche and preserved lemon paste and season with salt and pepper. Place crostini on a serving platter and spread crème fraiche on mixture on crostini. Top with salmon, drained pickled onion, fried capers, chives and dill. Serve immediately.

Hot smoked salmon is available at specialty grocery stores.

Rosemary Olive Focaccia with Burrata with Chimichurri from Claudia Sutton’s book "Campfire Cocktail Hour.” (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Focaccia-Olive and Rosemary with Burrata Cheese Dip

Makes 1 large or 2 small focaccia

For focaccia:

4½ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

2 cups lukewarm water, made by combining ½ cup boiling water with 1½ cups cold water

¼ cup olive oil, plus another 4 tablespoons, divided

Flaky Maldon Smoked salt

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary leaves

½ cup chopped, oil-cured black olives

For dip:

1 container with 2-ounce ball fresh burrata cheese

1 2-inch cube chimichurri sauce (see recipe below)

To make the dough: add yeast to warm water and let sit for 15 minutes until it gets foamy. In a stand mixer with a dough blade, whisk together the flour and kosher salt. Slowly add ¼ cup olive oil and then the warm water. Mix until the ingredients form a sticky dough ball. Cover the ball with a layer of olive oil, then cover bowl with damp dish towel. Secure dish towel in place with a rubber band and place the bowl in the refrigerator. Refrigerate for at least 24 hours and up to 72 hours.

The day of baking, oil two 8-inch by 8-inch pans or one 9-inch by 13-inch pan. Oil them liberally so the focaccia doesn’t stick.

Pour a tablespoon of oil into each pan, or 2 tablespoons of oil into the 9-inch by 13-inch pan. Remove the dough from the fridge and, using two forks, deflate the dough by releasing it from the sides of the bowl and pull it toward the center. Rotate the bowl in quarter turns as you deflate, turning the mass into a rough ball. If you are making two smaller focaccias, divide the ball in half with the forks. Place one of the balls onto the prepared pan and roll the ball to coat in oil. Repeat with the remaining dough ball. Let the dough rest for 3 to 4 hours, depending on how warm your RV is.

Set a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat it to 425 degrees. Sprinkle dough all over with rosemary and olives. Pour a tablespoon of oil over each round (or 2 tablespoons if using the 9-inch by 13-inch pan). Rub your hands in some more olive oil to coat, then, using all your fingers, press straight down to create deep dimples. If necessary, gently stretch dough as you dimple to allow the dough to fill the pan. Liberally sprinkle with Smoked Maldon Flaky Salt all over.

Transfer the pans to the oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the underside is golden and crisp. Remove the pan or pans from the oven and transfer the focaccia to a cooling rack. Let it cool for 10 minutes before cutting and serving. Serve warm with the burrata dip.

For the dip: In a small bowl, swirl the defrosted chimichurri cube into burrata, breaking up the ball. Refrigerate until 20 minutes before serving.

“This recipe is incredibly easy and delicious. You need to plan a bit ahead because the dough needs to spend at least 24 hours in the fridge.”

Basil Chimichurri Ice Cubes

Makes about 6 cubes

2 bunches fresh basil, thick stalks discarded

4 cloves of garlic, peeled

½ cup olive oil

2 lemons, juiced

2 teaspoons lemon basil salt (recipe below)

1 tablespoon chipotle chile pepper flakes

Combine all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth. Pour sauce into 2-inch silicone ice cube trays and freeze. Once frozen, transfer to freezer bags. Defrost before using.

Lemon Basil Salt

Makes about 3 cups

Zest of 1 lemon

2 cloves garlic, peeled

1 bunch fresh basil, tough stalks removed

1 26-ounce container coarse sea salt, such as Baleine

Using a food processor, combine the first three ingredients and process until minced. Using the processor feed tube, slowly add the sea salt and process until well blended. Transfer salt to a Mason jar. Salt is best after it has rested for a few weeks but can be used right away, if needed. The salt keeps for at least three months.

Grilled Baba Ghanoush

Makes 6 to 8 servings

2 pounds Italian eggplant (about 4 medium)

6 cloves roasted garlic (see recipe below)

3 tablespoons tahini

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon preserved lemon paste (see recipe below)

1 teaspoon lemon basil salt (see recipe above)

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika, plus extra for garnish

⅓ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

Warm pita bread

Raw veggies

Heat grill to medium-high heat. Grill eggplant, turning occasionally, until skin is charred and flesh is softened, 25-45 minutes depending on the size of your eggplants. Add cooked eggplants to a large bowl and cover. Allow to cool for about 10 minutes.

Halve eggplant, scoop flesh into a colander set over a bowl or in the sink, let drain for at least 10 minutes, discard liquid and skins.

In a food processor, pulse eggplant along with garlic, tahini, lemon juice, preserved lemon paste, salt, cumin and paprika. With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil until smooth. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with paprika and cilantro and serve warm or refrigerate until ready to serve. Can be made one day in advance.

This Middle Eastern eggplant dip can be made one day in advance.

Roasted Garlic

Makes 1 head of garlic cloves

1 head garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place the garlic on a sheet of tin foil, drizzle with the olive oil and wrap the head in the foil and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 30-45 minutes until cloves are soft. Store in a plastic bag in the fridge for up to 6 months.

Preserved Lemon Paste

Makes 2 cups paste

10 Meyer lemons, washed and cut lengthwise into eighths

⅓ cup coarse sea salt

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

¼ cup olive oil

Remove seeds and stuff into a quart-size Mason jar. To the jar, add the sea salt and the lemon juice. Seal with nonreactive lid. Place the jar on the counter and turn jar upside down and back several times a day for about 10 days. At the end, drain the lemons, reserving ½ cup of the brine and puree the lemons with the olive oil and reserved brine until it resembles a thick paste. Store in the fridge for up to five months.

Butternut Squash Hummus with Feta and Pomegranate and Crudités from Claudia Sutton’s book "Campfire Cocktail Hour.” (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Butternut Squash Hummus with Feta

Serves 6 to 8

1 cup butternut squash, cubed

3 cloves roasted garlic (see recipe above)

1½ cups canned chickpeas drained and rinsed

¼ cup tahini

1 tablespoon preserved lemon paste (see recipe above)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon Rosemary Lemon Salt (see recipe below)

¼-½ cup olive oil

Fresh ground pepper

½ cup pomegranate seeds

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Toss butternut squash in a tablespoon of olive oil and place in an even layer on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper or a silpat mat and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon Rosemary Salt. Bake squash for 20 to 25 minutes until tender.

Place roasted garlic in a food processor and process until smooth. To the garlic, add roasted squash, chickpeas, tahini, preserved lemon paste, lemon juice, cumin, paprika, cayenne and ½ teaspoon Rosemary Salt. Pulse several times to coarsely chop.

With the processor running, drizzle in the olive oil. Add more olive oil, as needed, to blend to a smooth consistency. Can be made up to 5 days in advance. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Transfer hummus to a serving bowl and top with feta and pomegranate seeds. Serve with pita chips.

You can often find already cubed butternut squash at the grocery store, if you want to save some time.

Rosemary Lemon Salt

Makes about 3 cups

Zest of one lemon

2 cloves garlic, peeled

8 sprigs fresh rosemary, stalks discarded

1 26-ounce container coarse sea salt, such as Baleine

Using a food processor, combine the first three ingredients and process until minced. Using the processor feed tube, slowly add the sea salt and process until well blended. Transfer salt to a Mason jar. Salt is best after it has rested for a week, however it can be used right away, if needed. The salt keeps for at least three months.

Raita

Makes 6-8 servings

1½ cups plain Greek yogurt, drained of excess liquid

1 cup English cucumber, seeded and finely diced

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ cup chopped, fresh cilantro

¼ cup chopped, fresh mint

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon Lemon Basil Salt (see recipe above)

At least 4 hours before serving, combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and refrigerate, allowing flavors to meld, until ready to serve.

This traditional sauce from India is cooling in the summer months.

Pecan Muhammara Dip

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 pita bread

3 cloves roasted garlic (recipe above)

¼ cup toasted pecans

1½ teaspoon smoked paprika, plus more for garnish

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

3 roasted red bell peppers from a jar

1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

Salt and pepper

6 pita breads, warmed and cut into wedges

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toast one pita bread until crisp, about 8 minutes. Break into 2-inch pieces; place in a bowl and cover with 1 cup water. Soak until soft, about 10 minutes. Drain in a colander, pressing out excess water.

In a food processor, pulse garlic and pecans until finely chopped. Add paprika, cumin, bell peppers and pita; process until smooth. Add pomegranate molasses, lemon juice and olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Pulse until combined. Transfer to a serving bowl and refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 1 day.

Before serving, bring to room temperature, drizzle with oil and sprinkle with paprika. Serve with warm pita wedges.

This savory dip originated in Aleppo, Syria.

