SEBASTOPOL

Pizza and vino at Martinelli tasting

Celebrate a century of Sonoma County wine history from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Region Sonoma in The Barlow as they celebrate the contributions of the Martinelli family. The serve-yourself wine bar with dozens of local wines on tap is showcasing Martinelli wines this week and will cap it all off with a pizza and wine night. Guests will have a chance to meet and chat with the Martinelli family while enjoying a flight of four wines paired with two slices of New York-style margarita pizza from Acre Pizza. Tickets for the event are $32 and are available at exploretock.com/regionsonoma 180 Morris St.

SANTA ROSA

Art of the Harvest feast at St. Francis Winery

A few seats are still available for St. Francis Winery’s Art of the Harvest dinner from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Friday. Guests will enjoy a five-course dinner from Executive Chef Peter Janiak that celebrates the seasonal bounty of Sonoma County at the peak of the harvest season. The menu features local oysters with Gravenstein apple mignonette, beef short ribs with roasted red pepper polenta and fig pavlova for dessert. The dinner is $250 per person which includes wine, tax and gratuity. Make reservations at stfranciswinery.com/events or call 707-833-0420. 100 Pythian Road.

ALEXANDER, DRY CREEK AND RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEYS

Something to suit every taste on Wine Road

Celebrate the height of the grape harvest on the Wine Road’s Fall Wine Trail. This one-day tasting event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday allows pass holders to choose their own adventure at more than 30 participating wineries. Whether it’s a craving for a rich Alexander Valley cabernet or a pining for pinot noir from Russian River Valley, there’s something on the Wine Road for every taster. Tickets include a tasting of at least two wines from each participating winery plus the chance to savor Sonoma County in its finest fall splendor. Tickets are $50 per person and available at wineroad.com/events/fallwinetrail.

SONOMA

Vintage festival includes dinner, family fun

The Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival is coming Sept. 29-30, bringing a weekend of food, wine and fun. The festival kicks off with the Sonoma Valley Legends dinner from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 29 at B.R. Cohn Winery. The host for the dinner will be a legendary Sonoma Valley winemaker whose wines will be paired with a four-course dinner from Glen Ellen Star chef Ari Weiswasser. The evening includes a silent auction and dancing. Tickets are $350 per person. Then, on Sept. 30, everyone is invited to join the free family event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Sonoma Plaza. There will be live music, local artisans selling their goods, kids activities and wine and food for sale. The event includes a 5K race staring at 9 a.m. and a grape stomp competition from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (both have registration fees). Finally, from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 30, there will be a grand tasting at the Sonoma Barracks. Mix and mingle with more than 50 Sonoma Valley vintners at the event that will have food, live music and dancing. Tickets for the grand tasting are limited and cost $150 per person. Find out more about all the events and buy tickets at valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.com.

HEALDSBURG

Become a cookie connoisseur at this baking class

Whether you’re looking for lunchbox treats or just some preparation for the holiday season, the Classic Cookies baking class at Quail & Condor will offer plenty of tips, tricks and tasty recipes. Join instructor Lisal Moran from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 8 as she teaches techniques for drop, bar and sliced cookies. The baking menu for the day includes chocolate sables with cocoa nibs and sea salt, raspberry jam crumble bars and an oatmeal cream pie. Reserve a spot for $120 at quailandcondor.com/classes. 149 Healdsburg Ave.