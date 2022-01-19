Hearty beef dish makes cabernet sauvignon soar

Our wine of the week, Spottswoode 2018 Napa Valley Lyndenhurst Cabernet Sauvignon ($85), is a striking example of what Napa Valley does best: making beautifully complex, suave, elegant cabernet sauvignon with unmistakable terroir, that enchanting taste-of-place winemakers seek.

The wine is still a bit young, with assertive tannins providing a firm foundation and focus. Subtle notes of nutmeg, clove, allspice, anise, cinnamon, cocoa and cardamom make fleeting appearances, as graphite — think pencil lead — and warm tar add earthy flavor. Rising above it all are delicate notes of fresh currents, violets, bay laurel berries and cassis.

At this time of year, you’ll enjoy the wine with braised meats, slow-cooked stews, roasted winter vegetables and mushroom-bacon ragout over polenta. Venison will coax the wine to blossom into its full self, especially if you add oil-cured black olives in a sauce or as a tapenade alongside.

For something easy but as indulgent as the wine itself, consider a cowboy steak, which is a rib-eye steak attached to a large bone that has been frenched. Grill it rare, top it with a dollop of good butter and dig in. You won’t find a better match.

For today’s recipe, I’ve paired rich beef shanks with a luscious sweet potato puree, kept lively with quickly sauteed kale.

Braised Beef Shanks with Sweet Potato Puree and Kale

Makes 4 servings

1 large or 2 medium Garnet sweet potatoes, washed

¼ cup olive oil

4 small shallots, trimmed but not peeled

8 garlic cloves, trimmed but not peeled

1 yellow onion, peeled, trimmed and sliced into thin rounds

1 large leek, white and pale green parts only, sliced into thin rounds

4 beef shanks, each about 1 ½ inches thick

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 cup red wine

2 cups meat stock

1 bay leaf

4 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons heavy cream, hot

1 bunch Lacinato kale, large stems removed, rinsed but not thoroughly dried

1 garlic clove, pressed

1 lemon

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Use a thin knife or a fork to pierce the sweet potatoes in several places, place in the oven and set a timer for 45 minutes.

Heat the olive oil in a deep pan set over medium heat. Add the whole shallots and garlic cloves and saute, shaking the pan frequently, until they just begin to color. Do not let them burn. Transfer them to a plate with a slotted spoon.

Add the onion and leek to the pan, reduce heat to low and saute until limp and fragrant, about 15 minutes; do not let them burn.

Season the shanks all over the salt and pepper. Push the onions and leeks to the side, add the beef shanks and brown evenly all over.

Remove the shanks from the pan, return the shallots and garlic to the pan and combine with the onion and leek. Set the shanks on top, in a single layer, and pour in any juices that have collected around the shanks. Add the wine, stock and bay leaf. Increase the heat and, when the liquid boils, cover the pan and transfer to the oven.

Test the sweet potatoes; there should be plenty of give when you squeeze them. When tender, remove from the oven and let cool slightly. Break in half, scoop out the flesh, put in a small saucepan and mash with a fork until smooth. Add 3 tablespoons butter, a tablespoon at a time, mixing thoroughly after each addition. Mix in the cream and season very generously with black pepper. Taste and correct for salt. Cover, set aside and keep warm

After the shanks have been cooking for 90 minutes, remove the lid and cook for 30 minutes more, or until the shanks are fork tender; remove from the oven, cover and let rest for up to 20 minutes.

While the shanks rest, prepare the kale. Stack the leaves on a clean work surface, roll them into a tube shape and slice into 1-inch wide crosswise strips. Use your fingers to fluff them.

Put the remaining tablespoon of butter in a saute pan over medium heat. When it’s melted, add the kale, cover the pan and cook until wilted, 3-4 minutes. Cut the lemon in half and squeeze the juice from one half over the kale; add the pressed garlic, season with salt, toss gently and continue to cook until fully tender, about 6-7 minutes more.

Cut the remaining half lemon into four wedges. To serve, reheat the sweet potato puree and divide it among individual plates. Set a shank partially on the puree, add a mound of kale and garnish with a lemon wedge.

Working quickly, return the pan with the cooking liquid to high heat. Mash the garlic clove with a fork in the pan, stir the liquid well, taste and correct for salt and pepper. Drizzle some of the juice over the shanks and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com