Hearty beef stew mirrors layered flavors of Napa red wine

Paraduxx, 2019 Napa Valley Proprietary Red Blend ($54), our wine of the week, is a juicy wonder, with a cornucopia of complex flavors corralled by supple tannins and a foundation of bright, crisp acidity. It spreads across the palate like liquid joy, electrifying every last one of your taste buds.

The wine rewards close attention. Let the aromas draw you in with their suggestion of a berry patch warmed by the sun. On the palate, you’ll notice black raspberries, black currants and blueberries mingling with sweet black peppercorns, fresh tobacco leaves, allspice, clove and vanilla along with a hint of leather that makes me think of the interior of new car.

The wine has wide appeal at the table, and it’s perfectly suited to this time of year. Slow-cooked beef, bison and venison stews, ribs, braised sausages and meatloaf all flatter this lovely wine. Sweet potatoes, chard or spinach gratin with garlic and cheddar, pizza and spaghetti Bolognese are good matches, too.

Today’s dish has layers of flavor that mirror elements in the wine. Bay leaves resonate with the wine’s cedar notes, and both the wine and the stew emit little bursts of anise. It’s a simple and simply delightful pairing.

Belgian-Style Beef, Onion and Beer Stew

Serves 4 to 6

3 ½ pounds beef short ribs

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

4 tablespoons butter

3 yellow onions, peeled and cut into ¼-inch-thick rounds

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups beef stock, hot

1 bottle (12 ounces) Belgian red ale, Newcastle Brown Ale or Anchor Steam

2 bay leaves

3 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves or 4 thyme sprigs, about 3 inches long

1 star anise

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons double-concentrated tomato paste

10 ounces egg noodles, cooked according to package directions

Chopped fresh Italian parsley or thinly sliced green onions, for garnish

Season the short ribs all over with salt and pepper.

Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a heavy skillet (with a lid) set over medium heat, add the beef ribs and brown all over, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the browned ribs to a plate.

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter to the skillet. Add the onions, toss to coat them in butter and reduce the heat to low. Cook until the onions are limp and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Turn occasionally and do not let the onions brown.

Sprinkle the flour over the onions, stir and cook for 2 - 3 minutes, stirring or turning gently all the while. Season with salt and pepper.

Return the ribs to the pot. Add the hot stock, beer, bay leaves, thyme and star anise. Cover and simmer very gently until the short ribs are fork-tender and fall off the bone, about 2 ½ - 3 hours.

Remove from the heat and let rest about 15 minutes.

If you haven’t already, cook the egg noodles and drain well.

Use tongs to transfer the ribs to a wide, shallow bowl or platter and use a large slotted spoon to transfer the onions, setting them alongside the ribs.

Use tongs to remove and discard the bay leaves, thyme sprigs and, if you can find it, the star anise. Stir the vinegar and tomato paste into the cooking liquid; taste and correct for salt and pepper. Pour the sauce into a pitcher.

To serve, divide noodles among individual pasta plates or soup plates. Top with ribs, onions and sauce; sprinkle with parsley or green onion and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.