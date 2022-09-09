Learn how to set up a worm bin for rich compost

Petaluma

Super succulent Saturday sale

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners are throwing a pop-up sale on Saturday, SEpt. 10, featuring succulents galore.

Prices for these drought-tolerant beauties start at $4, cash only. The sale will be set up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on D Street near Eighth Street in Petaluma.

For information, contact sonomamgsucculents@gmail.com.

Santa Rosa

Take a photo tour of English gardens

Barbara Ellis, president of the Redwood Empire Rose Society, will lead a picture tour of some of the most iconic gardens in England on Sept. 15.

The slide show will feature stops at National Trust properties Hidcote Manor and Mottisfont; the private gardens at Mapperton, home of the Earl and Countess of Sandwich; and West Green House Garden, the former home of the Duke of Wellington that was bombed in 1990 by the IRA in an attempt to assassinate former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Ellis is a master consulting rose expert with the American Rose Society. 6:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

Sonoma

Make your garden water-smart

Join the East Area Sonoma County Master Gardeners to explore simple water-conserving gardening techniques for your garden on Sept. 17 at Sonoma Garden Park.

The trained team will offer practical tips for creating a beautiful garden in summer dry climates like Sonoma County.

The presentation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Water-wise Demonstration Garden at Sonoma Garden Park, 19996 Seventh St. E., Sonoma. The garden was developed in partnership with UC Master Gardeners of Sonoma County and the Sonoma Ecology Center.

The number of participants is limited, and registration is required. Registration ends by Sept. 15 at sonomamg.ucanr.edu. For information, call 707-565-2608 or email mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu.

Petaluma

Set up your own worm bin

Learn how to set up a hot pile or a worm bin for making compost during a free workshop Sept. 17.

Master Gardener Jennifer Roberts will show you how to turn yard waste and kitchen scraps into rich compost you can use as a soil amendment or mulch in your garden. She will cover the basics of regular composting as well as vermi-composting using earthworms. 10:30 am. to noon at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Registration is required at conta.cc/3PSIURB. For information, call 707-565-2608 or email mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu.

Online

Be a good neighbor to wildlife

Douglas Tallamy, author of “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard,” will give an online talk on how home gardeners can help support local wildlife and ecosystems with what they plant in their own yards.

Spanish interpretation will be provided. Registration is required at bit.ly/3ersOl5. 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The talk is presented by Sonoma Land Trust.

