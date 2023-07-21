There are at least three main ways to keep your garden looking great right through our long, dry summer and the frequent scorching-hot days of August and September.

The first is the simplest. Turn on the irrigation and give the garden a good soak. This, however, is an expensive option and not environmentally responsible. Just look at your water bills. Or, if you have your own well, understand that excessive water use can contribute to a depletion of the aquifer and lowering of the water table.

The second way is to create a landscape of only plants that don’t need any irrigation at all. Cactus, for instance, not only has heavenly blossoms, but it doesn’t mind going without rain for months. Our native California fuchsia — once called Zauschneria californica but since renamed Epilobium canum — explodes with red, tubular flowers beloved by hummingbirds from August to November, despite the summer drought.

The third way is to identify plants that, while they may require a drink every so often throughout the summer, can stand up to high heat, even triple digit temperatures, that can leave ordinary plants flaccid and gasping for relief.

A fine example of heat-tolerant perennials is Rudbeckia. The two most popular species are R. fulgida ‘Goldsturm’ and R. hirta, the black-eyed Susan. Both are heat-tolerant.

In the past, some lesser-known species and heirloom varieties tended to grow lanky by fall and develop powdery mildew. But breeders have selected Rudbeckia hybrids for extended flowering time, larger flowers, appealing colors, disease resistance and more compact plants suited for small spaces or containers.

Three such varieties are American Gold Rush, with arched, golden petals and a strong resistance to Septoria leaf spot; Amarillo Gold, a compact plant perfect for containers that grows to just 12 to 18 inches tall and produces prolific daisies with green center cones from midsummer through fall; and Prairie Sun, also with green centers, with 5-inch-diameter flowers in dazzling yellow-gold hues on 3-foot stems.

A new lantana that keeps on blooming

Lantana is perennial here in our mild Zone 9 climate. Its striking parti-colored blooms on old-fashioned varieties can spread on 6-foot branches to become 10-foot-wide straggly behemoths. But a new variety, sold on Amazon and called Bloomify, makes compact piebald mounds just a foot tall and a generous 1 foot wide.

While older varieties of lantana start to set seed in late summer and need pruning to keep flowering, Bloomify is the first certified sterile lantana and so keeps flowering from summer right through the dog days and into the fall.

We’re lucky here in Sonoma County for our ability to grow Scaevola aemula, a gorgeous perennial with daisylike flowers in shades of blue, lavender, white and pink, depending on the variety. Older varieties could get straggly with few flowers, requiring summer pruning and pinching. A new variety called Surdiva scaevola stays compact with brilliant colors, making it useful as a ground cover, in a container and in a hanging basket. It likes full sun, so hang that basket where it gets hot afternoon sun. It won’t mind a bit.

The Buddleia, known commonly as butterfly bush, certainly does attract butterflies, but it’s a roomy plant that requires a lot of space in the garden. Now you can enjoy all the charms of a Buddleia — the violet flower spikes, the pretty scent, the visits from butterflies — in a compact form that’s just about 2 feet tall and as wide. It’s the Chrysalis Blue Butterfly Bush, bred for its profuse bloom, continuous blooming from spring to late summer and tolerance of our hottest spells of weather. That means it’s great in containers by the patio or on the deck, and in a hanging basket.

A new, compact, bright-orange celosia variety is aptly named Flamma. It looks like a feathery flame erupting in the garden in early summer — and the flames don’t fade, giving a summer-long show of bright color. It’s exceptionally heat-tolerant, too.

If we know the striking beauty of mandevilla vines at all, it’s usually the Chilean Jasmine Mandevilla laxa and the stunning pink trumpets of Mandevilla ‘Alice DuPont.’ An even more heat-tolerant mandevilla is Mandina, which produces velvety trumpets of the richest red color from spring through early fall. Local hummingbirds will appreciate the flowers, too, as they sip the sweet nectar. This genus needs summer water.

Other garden plants that are known for their resistance to intense heat include:

Anise hyssop (Agastache) ‘Queen Nectarine’: It’s deer-resistant, and its peachy flowers attract bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.

Bluesette is the first dwarf Russian sage (Perovskia). Plants grow just a foot or 2 tall and as wide and do not need to be staked. Spires of lavender-blue flowers create a cloud of color from late spring through fall over finely cut, silver-gray foliage.

The Kangaroo Paw (Anigozanthos) is an evergreen perennial from Australia. A recent introduction is the Celebrations series, with increased heat and drought tolerance.

With few exceptions, newly planted garden selections, even those that are heat- and drought-resistant, need adequate water during their first year at least, in order to establish a strong root system. After that, kick back and enjoy the low-work results.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based garden and food writer who can be reached at jeffcox@sonic.net.