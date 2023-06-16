Help build a garden for prehistoric wildlife at the Sonoma County Fair

Santa Rosa

Garden club seeks volunteers

The Men’s Garden Club of Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help design and build props and arrangements for its show garden in the Hall of Flowers at this year’s Sonoma County Fair.

The theme of this year’s fair, running Aug. 3-13, is “Jurassic Jubilee.” The Hall of Flowers, a highlight of the fair, will feature “Dinosaurs Around the World” complete with prehistoric animatronic beasts.

The Men’s Garden Club, which is also open to women, every year mounts an elaborate display garden within the hall, a big undertaking and group effort.

The club also needs volunteers to assist from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdaycs in the greenhouse at Elsie Allen High.

The Club provides scholarships to graduating seniors in Sonoma County who major in agriculture, horticulture or related fields.

For more information, email mgcsr@cagardenclubs.org or call Bonnie at 707-322-6220.

Santa Rosa

Willowside School holds plant sale

The spring planting season is winding down, but there is another chance to land some deals at the Willowside School nursery June 24.

The student-supported nursery has drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, a multitude of succulents, grasses, salvias and abutilons and many plants to invite beneficial insects, butterflies and hummingbirds into the garden.

One-gallon plants are $6. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. For more information or to make a donation to the nursery, call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724.

