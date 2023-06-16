Help build a garden for prehistoric wildlife at the Sonoma County Fair
Santa Rosa
Garden club seeks volunteers
The Men’s Garden Club of Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help design and build props and arrangements for its show garden in the Hall of Flowers at this year’s Sonoma County Fair.
The theme of this year’s fair, running Aug. 3-13, is “Jurassic Jubilee.” The Hall of Flowers, a highlight of the fair, will feature “Dinosaurs Around the World” complete with prehistoric animatronic beasts.
The Men’s Garden Club, which is also open to women, every year mounts an elaborate display garden within the hall, a big undertaking and group effort.
The club also needs volunteers to assist from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdaycs in the greenhouse at Elsie Allen High.
The Club provides scholarships to graduating seniors in Sonoma County who major in agriculture, horticulture or related fields.
For more information, email mgcsr@cagardenclubs.org or call Bonnie at 707-322-6220.
Santa Rosa
Willowside School holds plant sale
The spring planting season is winding down, but there is another chance to land some deals at the Willowside School nursery June 24.
The student-supported nursery has drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, a multitude of succulents, grasses, salvias and abutilons and many plants to invite beneficial insects, butterflies and hummingbirds into the garden.
One-gallon plants are $6. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. For more information or to make a donation to the nursery, call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724.
Submit Home and Garden news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.
Meg McConahey
Features, The Press Democrat
Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.
