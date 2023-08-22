$10,000/night winery stay? For high-end travelers visiting Sonoma County, the sky’s the limit

Library Food and Wine Pairing: Six expressions of Vérité served with a seasonal dish from in-house chef Justin Wangler ($450)

Brian Ball reached for a bottle of Château Margaux, a prized Bordeaux found among the trove of wines in the private cellar of the guest house at Geyserville’s Skipstone Winery, where he serves as general manager.

The Residence at Skipstone has 3,000-bottles of wine in its cellar that guests can access. The cost: — $10,000 a night during peak season, not including the wine.

Set amid hillsides ribbed in vines, the stone mansion invites guests to play vintner with private jets, a chef and a sommelier at their disposal. This kind of extravagance is under the radar in Sonoma County but it appears to be on the rise, particularly during harvest.

“Last year there were only three days in September, October and November that the guest house wasn’t occupied,” Ball said. “That right there tells you everything you want to know about people’s interest in being here during harvest.”

The affluent traveler

Sonoma County is a bucket-list destination, and a lot of affluent travelers are attracted to what the world-class wine region has to offer and this is especially true during harvest,” said Claudia Vecchio, president and CEO of Sonoma County Tourism.

Affluent travelers, she said, are those with household incomes of $150,000-plus.

“They’re immune from the general economic pressures that most people are facing,” Vecchio said.

August and September have historically been the most popular months for all visitors, including the affluent traveler, and this holds true again this year, she said.

“As we move into fall and harvest, we’re seeing a consistent pick up of pre-bookings,” Vecchio said, drawing on data from the Pace Report, which compares hotel figures with the previous year.

Two Sonoma County properties in particular illustrate the offerings for people with an inordinate amount of disposable cash.

The pricey Residence at Skipstone, which previously only hosted wine club members, is open to the public for the first time this year.

And the Montage Healdsburg is offering a “Sky is the Limit” package for a jaw-dropping $95,000. This astronomy-themed package, which includes a private tour of the Robert Ferguson Observatory, features a two-day stay for three couples.

“We find people are looking for truly immersive experiences,” said Jennifer Chiesa of Montage Healdsburg. “They want access to places and activities that they normally wouldn’t have access to.”

The Residence at Skipstone

Coining himself the “in-house sommelier,” Ball said he personally placed every bottle in the wine cellar of the Residence of Skipstone.

Balls said that offering guests specialty tastings is his forte. A couple of examples are the best of California versus the best of Bordeaux or exploring a lineup of the best Sonoma County wines.

“Something I like to do is set up themes to take people on a wine journey,” Ball said.

Obtaining wine from the private wine cellar (for an additional fee) is just one of the perks of the 8,000-plus square foot guest house. Replete with five bedrooms and six and a half baths, the guest house is also equipped with a pool, an outdoor kitchen and access to farm fresh eggs from a chicken coop and vegetables from the winery’s culinary garden.

The 200-acre property has 27 acres of organic vineyards, a grove of olive trees and a winery that will be up and running this harvest after breaking ground 2½ years ago. The brand’s first vintage was in 2005; Skipstone’s flagship wines are Oliver Blend’s Cabernet Sauvignon Blanc and the Faultline Vineyard Bordeaux blend.

The property still shows signs of scorched earth throughout its upper tier of vineyards. But it is recovering with new plantings after losing 15% of its 27 acres in the 2019 Kincade Fire. Yet the threat of wildfires apparently hasn’t slowed the pace of the affluent traveler.

Over the past year, 24 different groups have stayed at the guest house. Marco and Ashley Guido, both 40, are two of them. The couple from San Clemente are wine club members who spent a week at the guest house in January.

“Marco and I have been fortunate to stay at five-star hotels and resorts internationally,” Ashley said. “The level of care and service we experienced from the Skipstone team puts them in our top five best, high-end travel experiences.”

Ashley said she and her husband know high-end travel opportunities are on the rise in Sonoma, and they’ve stayed at several pricey resorts. She said while other properties are lovely, they don’t compare to the level of service Skipstone provides.

Another wine club member from Colorado, who preferred not to be named said, “The highlight is the experience. It’s not just one thing. Experiencing the property at different times of the day — sunrise and sunset present a wonderful calm. The stars at night — the clouds in the valleys in the morning. Getting fresh eggs from the chickens. Strolling around the vineyard. The Residence brings all of this together along with spending time with friends and family in an amazing setting.”

Montage Healdsburg’s pricey package

The staggering $95,000 price tag for this travel escapade raises the question: what exactly does this package offer?

The adventure features two nights at the resort’s three-bedroom guest house perched on a hillside with views of Mount St. Helena and vineyards in Alexander Valley. It also includes a two-hour private tour of the Robert Ferguson Observatory at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. The observatory houses several telescopes and it’s protected by a ring of hills limiting light pollution; a private, curated dinner for up to six guests on the Guest House terrace; and private Jet Edge flights from anywhere in the United States.

“We developed this astro tourism package first because of our resort’s setting, tucked away in the hillsides with minimal light pollution, prime for stargazing,” saisd Jennifer Chiesa of Montage Healdsburg.

Sommelier Paul Coker will select wines from the Montage cellar as options for the dinner featured in the package. He said he’d focus on wines made in limited supply. Examples include the Williams Selyem, 2021 ‘Three Sisters Vineyard,’ Sonoma Coast Chardonnay; the Hanzell, 1993 Sonoma Valley Pinot Noir; the Skipstone, 2015 ‘Faultline Vineyard,’ Alexander Valley Cabernet Franc; and the Vérité, 1998 La Joie, Sonoma and Napa Counties Bordeaux blend.

“The wines we use we like to refer to as ‘unicorns,’” Coker said. “You may have read about them, heard about them; but you have never seen them. And it’s highly unlikely you’ll obtain them any other way. They may be library wines, unique bottlings or barrels that have never seen the light of day, or such small production that making them for sale isn’t feasible. They’re rare and treasured gifts we choose to share.”

While Chiesa said a handful of people have expressed interest, no one has booked the package yet. But she’s not discouraged because she knows the affluent traveler likes unicorn travel packages as much as they like unicorn wine.