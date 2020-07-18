Heritage Homes of Petaluma seeks nominees

Do you have a recently renovated home in Petaluma that is at least 50 years old?

Heritage Homes is seeking nominations for its preservation awards.

PETALUMA

Nominations sought

Heritage homes of Petaluma is looking for outstanding examples of architectural preservation for its biennial awards program.

Anyone can nominate a project, even anonymously if you choose. The awards honor residential and commercial structures. And while most projects are typically at least 50 years old, the organization, dedicated to architectural preservation, also honors new construction that is compatible with surrounding historic structures. Awards also are given to craftsmen with exceptional talent in the building industry and individuals who have made signification contributions to the cause of local preservation.

Projects should be either within the city limits or the surrounding Petaluma rural area.

Nominations will be accepted through July 30 for restoration, preservation or construction projects completed between July 2017 and June 2020.

Heritage Homes of Petaluma was founded in 1967 by a group of Petaluma residents concerned about preserving the city’s beautiful old architecture. It now works in partnership with the Petaluma Museum Association.

Winners will be announced in September.

Entry forms are available at petalumamuseum.com. Click on 2020 Preservation Awards under Events. Mail entries to HH&L Preservation Award Entries, Petaluma Museum Association, 20 Fourth St., Petaluma, 94952.

VIRTUAL

Groundwater workshops

Sonoma County’s groundwater sustainability agencies are holding virtual community workshops in July.

The meetings, held virtually via Zoom, are geared to farmers and property owners who rely on wells.

A workshop for Sonoma Valley is slated for Monday. A workshop for people in the Santa Rosa Plain will be July 29. Both workshops are 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participants must sign up online at sonomaCountyGroundwater.org

The workshops will cover groundwater issues in these basins and help define local, sustainable groundwater management.

You can send home and garden briefs to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @megmconahey. Send items at least two weeks in advance of an event.