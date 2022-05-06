Heritage Homes revives historic tours, featuring downtown Petaluma manor

Tickets: Available ahead of time and the day of the tour at the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum, 20 Fourth St., Petaluma.

Angel Garganta and Michael Schwarz weren’t looking to buy a home in Petaluma. They already happily owned a gorgeous Victorian in San Francisco and a Sonoma Coast getaway. But when 2 Liberty St. came up for sale during the COVID-19 pandemic, it called to them loudly.

Not only was the home a stately beauty, it had recently been tastefully restored and remodeled and was considered “turn-key.” It had lots of wall space for their treasured collection of paintings and prints.

The art, and Garganta’s collection of small antique boxes and historic photos from his boyhood in Cuba, are what make this house, which has had many owners over the 120 years it’s been on the corner of Liberty and A streets in downtown Petaluma, distinctively theirs.

The four-bedroom, four-bath home strikingly painted in a deep Federal blue with white trim, was built in 1902 as Petaluma was looking prosperously and with great anticipation toward the marvels that would come with the new century.

People can pop by for a peek inside during the Spring Garden and Parlour Tour put on by Heritage Homes and Landmarks of Petaluma. It is one of several historic properties featured on the self-guided tour. Ticket-holders can also visit a church, built around the same time as the house, at 16 Fifth St.

The Garden and Parlour Tour kicks off National Historic Preservation Month in Petaluma, an old river town renowned for its 18th century ironfronts still showing off their cast iron details, warehouses, Victorians and 20th century bungalows.

For a more detailed list of the various activities and walking tours celebrating Petaluma’s historic architecture, visit petaumamuseum.com. Tickets for the home tour are $25 and can be purchased starting at noon Saturday, the day of the tour, at the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum, 20 Fourth St. Participating sites will be open for self-guided visits from 1-4 p.m. Refreshments will be served in the museum’s shady garden court during the hours of the tour.

Schwarz and Garganta’s 2,760-square-foot home was built for the Drees family. E.E. Drees had his hands in a multitude of civic activities during the early part of the 20th century, including serving as mayor of Petaluma for a number of years, a state assemblyman, postmaster and justice of the peace for Petaluma Township.

“When he died in 1931 the house became a boarding house that was operated by a Danish woman named Hedevig Madsen,” said Katherine Rinehart, a Petaluma historian. “It was known as The Palms — a name chosen for a tea room that was established at this address in 1993 and a bed and breakfast in 2001.”

The home at one time also was a restaurant, the Liberty Street Dinner House, opened in 1946 by Rose Ledwell. It was later changed to The Victoria Rose.

August and Johanna Drees came to California in 1853, making the harrowing journey around Cape Horn. Born in Germany, they fled Bremen after surviving a depression, to start a new life in “The Golden Territory of California.”

But the gold had mostly been picked out by the time Drees arrived. They made their way to the Petaluma Valley and scraped together the funds to purchase half ownership in the Franklin Hotel on Main Street. The couple had eight children born and raised in Petaluma.

August and his son, Emil, would be at the center of a bitter storm of disagreement during the Civil War, according to history compiled by Petaluma historian Skip Summer. Both were Democrats but went against their party in taking a stand against slavery.

Decades later, however, Emil became a prominent public official, winning election to become the youngest person elected mayor of Petaluma.

Drees was mayor when the 1906 San Francisco earthquake struck and sent aid to Santa Rosa, which also suffered. Petaluma emerged virtually unscathed.

Home sweet home

The old Drees house is now very much a home for Garganta and Schwarz, both attorneys. Inside it has an eclectic look, with antique pieces mixed in with contemporary and traditional furnishings, making it comfortable for modern living.

The painting "Russian River" by artist George Demont Otis, has an honored spot in the living room. Otis was an esteemed landscape painter who who did many treatments of California and the West. “Russian River” is one of his most famous, at least locally, and was the subject of a special exhibit at the Sonoma County Museum in the late 1990s.

Every wall in the home serves as a gallery for art.

The home features covered verandas on two sides and evokes the simpler styling that replaced the ornate Victorians that had been in vogue.

The house underwent a big change in 1931. It was reported at the time that H. P. Vogensen had bought the house and that it was being turned into a “first-class boarding house.”

The home still retains many of its old features, including a stained glass window in the stairwell that sports a tiny crack from where a previous young occupant broke it.

Visitors will be able to see all the downstairs rooms as well as the garden, which is blooming with May roses.

