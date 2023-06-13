High and medium notes in duck, fava dish

Our wine of the week, 2022 Lucy Gamay Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands, Monterey County ($30), is bright, tangy and voluptuous without being overblown. Red fruit — red raspberry, Bing cherry, pomegranate and cranberry — rise above a foundation of crisp acidity, mingling with savory herbs. The wine is delicate and beautiful, with delightful nuances.

At the table, you can enjoy this wine with anything that works with pinot noir or French Beaujolais. Some of the best pairings are with young chevre, as in a chevre gratin with tomatoes and olives; chicken Dijon; chicken paillard; and grilled salmon with sauteed Bing cherries. Risottos — with fresh fava beans, with braised artichokes and green olives or with maitake mushrooms — encourage the wine to blossom. Mushroom strudel with chevre and maitake mushrooms is a stellar match.

For today’s dish, I’ve focused on two ingredients that won’t be around long, fresh fava beans and spring onions, which contribute both high and medium notes. Duck and bacon add deeper notes, and when it’s all combined in one dish with very good pasta, you end up with the wine firing on all cylinders, exactly what you want.

Strozzapreti with Seared Duck, Spring Onions, Bacon and Favas

Makes 2 servings

6 ounces strozzapreti or other medium-size rolled pasta

Kosher salt

1 single duck breast

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 thick-cut bacon slices

2 spring onions, red/white parts only, cut into thin lengthwise slices

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup blanched and peeled fava beans

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

Fill a medium saucepan ⅔ full with water, add a tablespoon of kosher salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and stir until the water returns to a boil. Cook according to pasta directions until the pasta is just done, about 20 to 24 minutes for most brands. Drain the pasta but do not rinse it. Tip it into a bowl, add a tablespoon of olive oil, stir and cover to keep warm.

While waiting for the water to boil, score the duck skin, making slashes about 1 inch apart, cutting just to, but not through, the meat. Season all over with salt and pepper and set aside.

Cook the bacon in a medium saute pan until it is crisp, transfer to absorbent paper and pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the fat. Return the pan to the heat, add the remaining olive oil and saute the onion until it is limp and fragrant, about 5 or 6 minutes. Season with salt, remove from the heat and tip into the bowl with the pasta, being sure to add all pan juices. Cover to keep warm.

Crumble the bacon and set it aside.

Heat a ridged cast-iron pan over high heat and, when it is very hot, add the duck, skin side down. Cook until the skin is crisp and has given up much of its fat, about 5 to 7 minutes. Turn and cook skin side up until it is just rare, 2 to 3 minutes longer. There will be plenty of give when you press it with your finger.

Set the cooked duck on a work surface, let rest 3 or 4 minutes, then cut it into thin crosswise slices. Add it, along with the favas, to the bowl with the pasta

Divide between 2 pasta plates or bowls, scatter bacon and parsley on top and enjoy right away.

Variation: Omit the bacon and saute the onions in olive oil only. Add 2 ounces crumbled blue cheese to the pasta, along with the onions. Use beef hanger steak or skirt steak instead of duck, cook it rare to medium-rare and cut into thin crosswise slices. If you don’t have favas, use fresh peas, blanched until just barely tender.