Highest-rated ice cream shops in Santa Rosa, according to Yelp

Ice cream is a treat all year round, although the frequency and volume consumed during the hotter months might eclipse the colder months. The range of flavors in ice cream shops has evolved since the olden days when flavors were mainly limited to vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

The best shops nowadays offer fresh combinations and ingredients you may never have imagined could be made into ice cream. Yes, you can find your classics, but also new concoctions like black sesame cookies and cream or honey lavender. Some shops boast flavors with even more unheard-of ingredients and combinations, like the savory herb tarragon or pineapple with pink peppercorns.

Ice cream creators have also expanded into rethinking frozen yogurt, soft serve, and vegan options. The dairy-free folks no longer have to order the only sorbet on the menu. There are non-dairy milk ice creams made from plant-based milks like oat or almond and other plant-based products like avocado or sunflower butter.

One of the best parts about getting a scoop at your local shop is picking out the toppings. Pour on the condensed milk or dulce de leche. Sprinkle bits of honeycomb or your childhood cereal. If you are an '80s kid, you might have had your fair share of popping candy rocks, which you can sometimes find as an offering to go with your latest ice cream craving.

Shops everywhere have made it their job to serve up the smoothest, creamiest, and most craveable ice cream ever. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated ice cream shops in Santa Rosa using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in how many reviewed the shop and how high they rated it. Keep reading to find your future go-to ice cream stop on the list.

#25. Sonic Drive-In

- Rating: 2.0/5 (111 reviews)

- Address: 2245 Santa Rosa Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95407

- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Fast Food, Burgers

#24. Fosters Freeze

- Rating: 2.0/5 (86 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 855 Sebastopol Rd Santa Rosa, CA 95407

- Categories: Burgers, American (Traditional), Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#23. Baskin-Robbins

- Rating: 2.5/5 (31 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 2700 Yulupa Ave Ste 11 Santa Rosa, CA 95405

- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#22. Colores Ice Cream & Cake

- Rating: 2.5/5 (24 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 443 Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95407

- Categories: Bakeries, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Juice Bars & Smoothies

#21. Baskin-Robbins

- Rating: 3.0/5 (54 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 365 Coddingtown Ctr Santa Rosa, CA 95401

- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#20. Fosters Freeze

- Rating: 3.0/5 (90 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 1400 4th St Santa Rosa, CA 95404

- Categories: Burgers, American (Traditional), Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#19. Cold Stone Creamery

- Rating: 3.0/5 (75 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2280 Mendocino Ave Ste B4 Santa Rosa, CA 95403

- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Custom Cakes, Cupcakes

#18. Yogurt Time

- Rating: 3.5/5 (57 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 755 Farmers Ln Ste 100 Santa Rosa, CA 95405

- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#17. Yogurt Time

- Rating: 3.5/5 (26 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 531 Summerfield Rd Santa Rosa, CA 95405

- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#16. Yogurt Time

- Rating: 3.5/5 (27 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 1214 W Steele Ln Santa Rosa, CA 95403

- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#15. Yogurt Time

- Rating: 3.5/5 (63 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 90 Mark West Springs Rd Ste 110 Santa Rosa, CA 95403

- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#14. Crumbl Cookies - Santa Rosa

- Rating: 3.5/5 (128 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2154 Santa Rosa Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95482

- Categories: Bakeries, Desserts, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#13. Fru-ta

- Rating: 4.0/5 (29 reviews)

- Address: 3080 Marlow Rd Santa Rosa, CA 95403

- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#12. Sandy's Take & Bake Pizza

- Rating: 4.0/5 (62 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2015 Elizabeth Way Santa Rosa, CA 95404

- Categories: Pizza, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#11. Yogurt Time

- Rating: 4.0/5 (10 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 6599 Montecito Blvd Santa Rosa, CA 95409

- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#10. Noble Folk Ice Cream & Pie Bar

- Rating: 4.0/5 (221 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 539 4th St Santa Rosa, CA 95401

- Categories: Desserts, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#9. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt

- Rating: 4.0/5 (72 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 2188 Santa Rosa Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95407

- Categories: Desserts, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#8. Yogurt Farms

- Rating: 4.5/5 (187 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 1224 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401

- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts, Juice Bars & Smoothies

#7. Fru-ta

- Rating: 4.5/5 (128 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 2770 Stony Point Rd Bellevue Shopping Center Santa Rosa, CA 95407

- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#6. Dave's Gourmet Ice Cream

- Rating: 4.5/5 (68 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 320 W 3rd St Ste A Santa Rosa, CA 95401

- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#5. Fru-ta

- Rating: 4.5/5 (95 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 52 Mission Cir Ste 116 Santa Rosa, CA 95409

- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#4. La Michoacana Plus - Santa Rosa

- Rating: 4.5/5 (17 reviews)

- Address: 750 Stony Point Rd Santa Rosa, CA 95407

- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts

#3. Frozen Art Gourmet Ice Cream

- Rating: 4.5/5 (233 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 500 Sebastopol Rd Ste B Santa Rosa, CA 95407

- Categories: Desserts, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#2. Nimble & Finn's

- Rating: 4.5/5 (88 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 123 4th St Santa Rosa, CA 95401

- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#1. Goguette Bread

- Rating: 5.0/5 (211 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 59 Montgomery Dr Santa Rosa, CA 95404

- Categories: Bakeries, Desserts, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

