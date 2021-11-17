Holiday food events in the North Bay

GLEN ELLEN

Holiday open house at B.R. Cohn

B.R. Cohn Winery will host a holiday open house from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Glen Ellen winery.

There will be holiday gift shopping from a local Etsy pop-up shop, wine tasting, live music, bites and a made-to-order doughnut bar outdoors in the covered pavilion.

Cost is $55. Reserve by Nov. 23: brcohn.com and click on events or call 707-931-7933. 15000 Sonoma Highway.

HEALDSBURG

Craft market opens at Healdsburg Farmers’ Market

The Healdsburg Farmers’ Market has opened its annual craft market for the holiday season, running 8:30 a.m. to noon through Dec. 8 in the West Plaza parking lot.

Each Saturday will feature 20 to 30 different artists and craftspeople selling handmade wares.

The farmers market also includes flowers and produce from local farms, seafood, cheese, meat, wine, baked goods and other prepared foods.

For more information, go to healdsburgfarmersmarket.org.

KENWOOD

The Laugh Cellar presents Comedy in the Cave

The holidays are a perfect time to let go with a ho-ho-ho.

The Laugh Cellar has got you covered, presenting comedian Maureen Langan at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in the wine cave of Deerfield Ranch Winery.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with no outside alcoholic beverages allowed, but you can bring sealed water bottles and to-go food.

Tickets are $35 in advance. To reserve: crushersofcomedy.com. 1310 Warm Springs Road. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

PETALUMA

Bay Laurel Culinary offers Thanksgiving to-go

Bay Laurel Culinary is offering everything to-go but the turkey for the Thanksgiving feast, including their favorite appetizers, sides and desserts.

Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Nov. 19 by calling 707-981-8100 or emailing info@baylaurelculinary.com. Once your order is confirmed, you will be sent instructions for curbside pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The Bay Laurel Culinary freezer will be stocked with lots of comfort food as well, including Beef and Guinness pies. To see the menu, go to baylaurelculinary.com. 1370 Industrial Blvd. Suite A.

COTATI

Thanksgiving Feast from Park Avenue Catering

Park Avenue Catering is offering a traditional, Thanksgiving meal for pickup or delivery on Nov. 24 or before noon on Thanksgiving Day.

The menu includes a Chicory Salad with Roquefort Dressing, Spatchcock Diestel Turkey with gravy, Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes, Sourdough-Mushroom Stuffing, Maple-glazed Cranberry-Orange Sauce, Caramelized Brussels sprouts and Pumpkin Pie.

Cost is $50 per person, with an eight-person minimum. Delivery is an additional fee. All menu items arrive room-temperature with reheat instructions.

To order online: parkavecater.com and click on Holiday/Thanksgiving. Phone: 707-793-9645. 591 Mercantile Drive.

POINT REYES STATION

Take your family to the farmstead for cheese

Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. has opened reservations for a special holiday cheese tasting on Nov. 26 that caters to locals and their visiting families.

The tasting experience includes an abundant cheese board to be enjoyed at the farmstead overlooking Tomales Bay.

Cost is $45 per person. Bookings are available at 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. To reserve: pointreyescheese.com and click on Experiences/Tasting at the Farm.

For groups larger than six, call the hospitality team at the farm: 800-591-6878.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56