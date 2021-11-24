Holiday teas, visits from Santa among North Bay food events

HEALDSBURG

Truett Hurst offers holiday workshop

“Hell’s Kitchen” Chef Cody Candelario and Truett Hurst Winemaker Ross Reedy will help you get ready for the holiday entertaining season at 5 p.m. Dec. 2 with a holiday virtual cooking class.

The Holiday Workshop menu includes Mushroom Tempura and Pickled Chiles, Short Rib Skewers and Seared Duck with Dark Chocolate and Gorgonzola Toast, paired with wines from Truett Hurst and VML wines.

You will receive the Zoom URL for the workshop, shopping list and prep times one week before the class. The Wine Pairing Package will include three bottles of wine.

The workshop is free with purchase of the three wines, which must be ordered by Wednesday, Nov. 24. Cost is $115. To order: bit.ly/3HNykbA.

SONOMA COUNTY

Dining Out for Life celebrates 20 years

Food For Thought will hold Sonoma County’s 20th annual Dining Out for Life event on Dec. 2, with 50 local restaurants and cafes donating from 25% to 100% of the day’s sales to benefit Food For Thought.

Diners can enjoy a variety of options, from a fast-casual breakfast or lunch to a luxurious farm-to-table dinner. Participating restaurants are located in Bodega Bay, Forestville, Geyserville, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Kenwood, Occidental, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma and Windsor.

Nonprofit Food For Thought provides groceries and nutrition services for free to more than 4,000 people living with HIV and other serious medical conditions in Sonoma County.

For a complete list of participating restaurants, go to FFTfoodbank.org/dofl.

HEALDSBURG

Have some tea at Hotel Healdsburg

Pinkies up! The Holiday Tea tradition is back at Hotel Healdsburg for those who need a break from shopping and want to indulge in a festive afternoon out with family and friends.

The Holiday Tea, 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 4-19, will include traditional finger sandwiches, housemade pastries, custom blend teas and classic cocktails.

The event costs $69 for tea service, food and wine or cocktail; $55 for tea service and food; and $25 for food and tea, cider or hot chocolate for children under 12.

To reserve: opentable.com or 707-431-0330. 25 Matheson St.

HEALDSBURG

Breakfast with Santa at Costeaux Bakery

Costeaux French Bakery will serve Breakfast with Santa on three Saturday mornings in December. Children can get a photo with Santa surrounded by the bakery’s famous nutcracker collection and a chance to tell Santa if they’ve been naughty or nice.

Breakfast with Santa will be offered 9-11 a.m. on Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. There also will be holiday cookie platters to purchase and pick up for parties and gifts ideal for holiday entertaining.

Costeaux is located at 417 Healdsburg Ave. 707-433-1913.

MARSHALL

Santa comes to Nick’s Cove via water sleigh

A salty Santa will tie his trusty water sleigh up to Nick’s Cove Boat Shack at 3 - 5 p.m. Dec. 5 for some holiday jollity amid the same health and safety measures that were in place last year.

Although kids won’t be able to sit on Santa’s lap, they can peek into his workshop in the Boat Shack and have a socially distant, masked-up photo taken with him.

Families can enjoy live music in the waterfront lounge and hot chocolate and cookies for all, plus seasonal specials and cocktails to order at the window.

Nick’s Cove is located at 23240 Highway 1.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56