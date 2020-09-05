Catch upcoming talks on fall food gardening and water-wise plants

Fall veggie garden tips

With the summer harvest coming in, it’s time to think about cool-weather crops.

The Sonoma Master Gardener Food Gardening Specialists will lead an online panel talk Tuesday on what you can be doing now to shift gears for the season.

They will cover maintenance tasks to take on now, saving tomato seeds, beneficial insects and more. A Q&A will follow. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sign in by 12:20 pm. The Zoom talk is free but the registration deadline is midnight Sept. 7. To register visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu

How to pick low-water use plants

If you’ve been thinking about changing your landscape to use less water, the Sonoma County Master Gardeners want to help. The team of volunteers is offering a free Zoom workshop on Tuesday covering general design concepts for creating a water-wise landscape. They also will answer questions about selecting the best plants for your property. Noon to 1:30 p.m. To register visit srcity.org/workshops

Plant sale features bargains galore

The Willowside School student nursery is holding another plant sale Sept. 12 with loads of bargains in time for fall planting.

Look for low-water and drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, succulents, grasses, salvias and plants that are beneficial to birds, butterflies and insects. Cost is $5 for a one-gallon container.

The nonprofit nursery also has more than 40 varieties of specialty Japanese maples starting at $30.

Shoppers must wear masks and payment is by cash or check only. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. Corner of Hall and Willowside roads in Santa Rosa. 707-569-4724.

Tips for designing a water-smart garden

Learn how to turn your thirsty landscape into one that uses water sparingly during a free online workshop Sept. 12.

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners in cooperation with the city of Santa Rosa will lay out the basics, including how to use rain barrels and other creative techniques to capture and reuse rainwater, plus tips for picking native and drought-tolerant Mediterranean plants that are well adapted to Northern California’s dry summers. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For information and to register visit srcity.org/workshops

