Home and garden briefs

Garden club plant sale Saturday

The garden sale season has arrived and revived after a year of quarantine. The Men’s Garden Club of Santa Rosa (which also includes women) is one of the first out of the gate with a big plant sale Saturday and Sunday.

Stock up on tomato starts such as Early Girl, San Marzano and Roma, as well as heirloom varieties like Green Zebra, Black Krim and Berkeley Tie Dye. Also look for succulents, cactus, ferns, snake plants, bulbs and more. Prices start at $2. Cash and checks will be accepted. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Masks are required. There also will be a sanitizing station, and social distancing is expected. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11. Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

Occidental organic nursery reopens

The Occidental Arts & Ecology Center’s Mother Garden Nursery reopens April 17 in time for spring planting.

The nursery features starts from a certified organic garden tended since the 1970s. There will be nearly 600 varieties of rare vegetables, culinary and medicinal herbs and habitat-enhancing ornamentals. Many of the plants are grown from seed gathered on-site.

The nursery will be open for sales from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends through Oct. 30. 15290 Coleman Valley Road, Occidental. OAEC.org

Let’s talk tomatoes

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners are holding another free online panel discussion on Tuesday, April 13 on growing great tomatoes.

Food gardening specialists will be on hand to talk about selection, planting and care of your tomato plants. A question and answer period will follow the discussion. The one-hour session starts at 12:30 p.m. Registration closes at midnight Monday, April. 12. Sonomamg.ucanr.edu

Garden groups team up for joint sale

Shoppers can hit two sales at once when the Santa Rosa Garden Club and the Redwood Empire Rose Society team up for a big joint open-air plant sale April 17.

Perennials, succulents, herbs, bird- and butterfly-friendly plants, garden artifacts, plant gifts and crafts for Mother's Day and much more will be available. Ask experts for advice. Money raised goes toward scholarships. Masks are required. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

For more detail, contact santarosagardenclub.com or call 707-546-5925.

It’s time to plant

The Luther Burbank Home and Gardens is hosting another plant sale Saturday and Sunday with a carefully curated selection of summer plant starts.

Look for special eggplants, tomatoes, peppers and basil as well as flower starts for asters, Love in a Mist, Cup and Saucer Canterbury bells, Cleome and of course Burbank’s perennial favorite, Shasta daisies. 1-4 p.m. 100 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa.

