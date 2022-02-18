Homely bare-root trees will turn into raving beauties with smart planting

Question: I bought a bare-root tree in January. I am nervous about planting it properly and have been procrastinating. Can you give me some advice on where and how to plant it?

Answer: This is a perfect time of year to plant bare-root trees. Cool weather conditions give plants time to establish roots in the new location, before spring rains and summer heat stimulate top growth. Buying a tree is an investment, and how well that investment grows depends on the type of tree, where you plant it and how you care for it.

When shopping for bare-root trees, look for a trunk diameter of ½ to ⅝ of an inch. Because bare-root stock is generally grown in a field, the trees have better root health and spread than those grown in containers. Make sure the tree you buy has an intact tap root with no cracks and that the root growth is balanced and undamaged. A balanced distribution of roots helps ensure the best anchoring for your tree.

If you intend to delay planting your bare-root tree for a bit after you buy it, keep the roots moist. You can temporarily store the tree in the shade or in an unheated building. To keep the roots moist, cover them with wet newspaper, wet wood shavings or a wet cloth. If you won’t plant the tree for more than two days after purchase, heel it in by temporarily planting it in a moist medium like wood shavings, garden soil or sand.

When choosing a planting site, look for a location with well-draining soil and where all sides of the tree will receive sun as it grows to maturity. The roots of a new tree will be starved for oxygen if planted in soil that does not drain or drains too slowly.

To test soil drainage, dig a hole about 1 foot deep, fill it with water and let it drain, then fill it once more. If it takes more than three or four hours to drain on either filling, the soil has a drainage problem. If this happens, you have two options: find a different location with soil that drains well or plant the tree on a slight mound.

If your planting location has a significant gopher population, consider using a gopher basket. However, as the roots grow inside the basket, they may circle in on themselves and become root-bound, which would slow the growth of your tree.

When you are ready to plant the tree, dig a planting hole that is two to three times wider than the root ball, but only about as deep as the root ball. Be careful to not plant the tree too deep. Create a small cone-shaped mound at the bottom of the hole and drape the roots evenly over the mound. When planted at the proper height, the tree’s roots are below the soil level and the bud union where the root stock is attached to the trunk is 3 - 4 inches above the soil surface.

Fill the hole with native soil. Do not add fertilizer. As you fill the hole, firm the soil with your hands to remove air pockets. When the hole is filled, create a shallow moat or basin around the tree with an outside radius about 2 feet from the trunk. Water thoroughly. Fill the basin several times to settle the soil around the roots and remove any air pockets.

To prevent sunburn to the trunk of the newly planted tree, paint the trunk with a 50:50 solution of white latex interior paint and water. Apply the paint from the ground level to 2 feet up the trunk.

Studies show that trees develop stronger trunks if they are not staked. But on windy sites, you may need to stabilize bare-root stock. Use three stakes to provide optimum support to anchor, protect and straighten the tree. Position the stakes outside the root ball and use nonabrasive ties to gently secure the tree to the stakes at the lowest height possible. Remove the stakes after the first year.

As a final step, add a layer of mulch 2-3 inches deep around the base of your newly planted tree, with a mulch-free zone 1-2 inches around the base of the trunk to prevent decay. Mulch helps warm the soil and reduces surface evaporation.

After planting, if there is no rain, water the tree at least once a week to keep the soil moist. Water more frequently during hot, windy weather until the tree has grown several inches. Continue watering until mid-fall, tapering off as lower temperatures require less frequent watering.

For more information on planting bare-root fruit trees, see the Master Gardener webpage bit.ly/3G8C2uH. Or learn about caring for young fruit trees with a University of California publication at bit.ly/3KUouXj.

How to prune and train kiwi vines

Q: We have both female and male kiwi vines and had an amazing crop this year. Now we need to rebuild the arbor that supports them. I am concerned about cutting back too much. Any recommendations?

A: Like grapes, kiwi vines bear fruit on new shoots that originate from the previous year’s growth. For the best fruit production, prune kiwi vines each year during the dormant season, December through February. Shorten last year’s shoots, but leave three to seven of the buds that were new last year. Next year’s growth and fruit will start at those buds.

You can train kiwis on a trellis system similar to the type used with grape vines. Support the vine trunks with a sturdy metal stake and train the canopy on a trellis of wire stretched between crossbars. Another option is to support the vine on a sturdy structure, such as an arbor or patio cover.

For additional information on growing kiwi vines, see:

The California backyard orchard: kiwi fruit (Actinidia deliciosa): bit.ly/3qZdmk0

The rise of the kiwi fruit: bit.ly/3IEUlcB

Kiwi: maximizing fruit set and production: bit.ly/32saEK7

Contributors to this week’s column were Tim Coyne, Karen Felker, Patricia Decker and Dennis Przybycien. Send your gardening questions to scmgpd@gmail.com. The UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County (sonomamg.ucanr.edu) provides environmentally sustainable, science-based horticultural information to Sonoma County home gardeners. The Master Gardeners will answer in the newspaper only questions selected for this column. Other questions may be directed to their Information Desk: 707-565-2608 or mgsonoma@ucanr.edu