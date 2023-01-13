Honor Martin Luther King with gloves and pruning

Petaluma: Rose-trimming party honors MLK Day

Martin Luther King Day is a designated “day of service.” In honor of that, the Petaluma Garden Club is organizing a rose-trimming party Monday at the SMART train depot in Petaluma. Kids are welcome to participate in the family-friendly event. Experienced gardeners will be available to help anyone unfamiliar with rose-trimming techniques. People are urged to bring their own gloves and clippers. 10 a.m. to noon at the station, 220 Lakeville St.

Santa Rosa: Tools for protecting forests

Rick Coates, co-founder and executive director of Forest Unlimited, will discuss “How to Protect Forest Ecosystems” in a talk Tuesday at the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center.

Coates will describe the work of Forest Unlimited and provide tools for protecting forest ecosystems and the native plants they host from damaging logging practices.

The talk is hosted by the Milo Baker Chapter of the California Native Plant Society. The meeting will be both in person and on Zoom (find the link at milobaker.cnps.org). 7:30 p.m. 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

