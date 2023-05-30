OCCIDENTAL

New day for farmers’ market

The Occidental Community Farmers’ Market kicks off its season Thursday, marking a change in a long-standing Friday-evening tradition for the market. After a brief move last season to the community center, the market will return to its usual downtown location in the parking lot of Howard Station Cafe. The hours remain the same, 4-8 p.m., which means it’s still a good spot to get some groceries from vendors including Live Oak Farm and Achandina Cheese Co., new to the market this year, or grab dinner from one of several prepared food vendors. To celebrate the beginning of the new season, Altamont General Store will host a farmers’ market after-party from 7:30-10 p.m. 3611 Main St.

SEBASTOPOL

Marimar Estate launches happy hour

Celebrate the golden hour overlooking the vineyard at Marimar Estate, from 4-7 p.m. the first Friday of every month, beginning this Friday and running through October. The Torres family will host a family-friendly happy hour on their patio, with live music and lawn games. Wines by the glass and bottle plus cheese plates will be available for purchase. Reservations are not required, but are recommended for table seating. Reserve at marimarestate.com/club-events or call 707-823-4365. 11400 Graton Road.

HEALDSBURG

Hike and lunch at Chalk Hill Estate

Spend a Saturday on a winery walkabout at Chalk Hill Estate on June 10, July 15 or July 29. Vineyard manager Brian Malone will guide guests through the rolling hills of the estate vineyards for an educational tour, then estate gardener Brad Agerter will take over and treat guests to a sensory journey of the culinary gardens ahead of a multicourse lunch paired with Chalk Hill Estate wines to end the day. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $150 per person. Reserve at chalkhill.com/events. 10300 Chalk Hill Road.

KELSEYVILLE

Treat Dad to swine and wine

Bacon, beer and wine — what more could a guy want for Father’s Day? That’s exactly what’s on order for Kelseyville’s 5th annual Beer, Wine and Swine Baconfest happening 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 18. Some of Lake County’s best chefs will serve their bacon bites, which can be washed down with craft beer, cider or wine from Northern California brewers and vintners. $40 tickets will get you 10 tastes of bacon treats and a half-pint of beer, or a glass of wine. Buy tickets at bit.ly/3Wqp1X4. Tickets for individual tastes also will be sold at the event. Main Street.

SANTA ROSA

Beer festival brews up fun for a good cause

More than 40 beers, ciders and kombuchas will be on tap at Beer Fest — The Good One, June 10 at Luther Burbank Center. What makes this festival “the good one”? For starters, all ticket holders get a commemorative glass and then have the entire afternoon to sample beer, plus ticket sales benefit Face to Face, a Sonoma County nonprofit that helps those living with HIV/AIDS, making it doubly good. The event includes breweries from Sonoma County and the greater Bay Area, plus some from farther afield like Dust Bowl, Other Brother and Deschutes. Gates open at noon for VIP ticket holders and 1 p.m. for general admission, with the final pour at 4:30 p.m. Food will be available to purchase from a number of food trucks. Tickets are $50 or $65 for VIP and can be purchased at f2f.org/beerfest/. 50 Mark West Springs Road.

HEALDSBURG

Hop to it for tickets to this dinner

Expect a heady experience at a pop-up dinner in a hopyard at 4 p.m. June 18. This long-table dinner brings together Alexander Valley Hops, Russian River Brewing and chef Adam Dulyes from the Brewers Association for an unforgettable evening. Diners will enjoy a family-style feast expertly paired with beers by Vinnie and Natalie Cilurzo of Russian River Brewing. The dinner also includes sips from Birdhorse Wines and Sipsong Spirits. Tickets are $375 and available at bit.ly/3opnzaQ. Exact location will be emailed to guests after booking.

Healdsburg festival raised $100,000

More than 2,200 people attended dinners, vineyard tours, cooking demonstrations and a Grand Tasting event during the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience May 18-21, helping to raise about $107,000 for various causes, according to organizers of the second annual event.

Of those proceeds, $50,000 will go toward the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation’s Leadership Academy; $30,000 to Healdsburg’s Future Farmer Scholarship; and $27,000 to Sonoma County’s Farm to Pantry, which gleans food and donates it to people in need.

The Vintners Plaza Grand Tasting Experience May 20 featured 140 wines poured, 80% from Sonoma County and 20% from other wine regions such as Napa, France, Italy, Australia and Spain.