How a Sonoma County native nursery came to be

Some local nurseries are treasure chests of exceptional plants and guidance on how to grow them.

California Flora Nursery in Fulton, just north of Santa Rosa, is one of my longtime favorites. You never know what gems you’ll find there. Every visit demands a thorough walk through to see it all.

Founders Phil Van Soelen and Sherrie Althouse had an eye for garden-friendly native and dry climate-appropriate plants and grew them impeccably for 40 years. Now the nursery has been happily sold to the very knowledgeable nursery manager Josh Williams, a real plants man and devotee of California native plants. Already he is expanding the range of enticing selections, such as manzanita and native bulbs.

Early roots

The early years of the nursery show how much has changed in the region since its inception.

In 1981, as manager of the community service nonprofit Circuit Rider Restoration Nursery, Phil was offered a small private loan to start his own nursery. He asked Sherrie, then a co-worker at Circuit Rider, to become his business partner and together they started California Flora Nursery.

Phil, who came from Seattle, had an undergraduate degree in environmental studies; Sherrie is from Pennsylvania. Both were taken by California’s natural landscape and the large diversity and complexity of native plants within its many ecosystems.

Phil rented a house on 200 acres in the Mark West Springs area of Santa Rosa and was “smitten by the oak woodland and chaparral landscapes.” Early on, he believed home gardens could make a difference in supporting wildlife. Sherrie gardened in a redwood-dominated area and took ornamental horticulture classes at Santa Rosa Community College. When she told her instructor about starting a native plant nursery, he told her, “You will never make a living growing native plants.”

“We didn’t start out to build an interesting life,” Sherrie said. “We were blindly enthusiastic, then bound and determined to make it work.”

She didn’t have the means to travel to Europe as many of her friends were doing, so she set off to explore the plant world close to home.

“We have this world-class flora, with amazing diversity right where we live,” she said. “We can go out and look for and find interesting and different forms to trial for garden use, practically in our backyards.”

She described their 40 years running the nursery as “really fun — a great adventure.” Phil claimed he would do it all over again.

Driven by enthusiasm

Sherrie was driven by enthusiasm and an unwavering belief in what they were doing.

“We were sure people would love native plants,” she said.

Even so, the early years of the nursery were slow, and local nurseries they attempted to sell to had zero interest in native plants. Although they were young and inexperienced, the couple was collecting and propagating their own plant material, Phil recalled. That set them apart from other nurseries and gave them an in-depth knowledge of how their plants grew and preformed.

They widened their customer base to a group of native plant enthusiasts in Berkeley and Oakland and sold plants to the Berkeley Horticultural Nursery and Green Jeans nursery and at farmers markets and educational conferences.

At that time in the 1980s, Phil remembered, there was a “blossoming of horticulture on the West Coast” and an “explosion of interesting plant material from Europe, with nurseries like Smith and Hawkin bringing in plants from England,” greatly expanding the traditional landscape plant base from things like boxwood, euonymus and Bergenia.

Along with drought-resistant and habitat-friendly plant material from the Mediterranean like rock roses, salvias, euphorbia, lavender and sunroses came educational symposiums with speakers on many different types of gardens and naturalistic plantings showcasing the new plant material and embracing California’s summer-dry climate.

Sherrie described the conferences as “exciting places with all kinds of excited people.” They expanded the plant range and scope of the nursery with the new plant material, allowing them to expand their audience to a wider range of customers.

All-consuming work

Both described the nursery as a lifestyle with much of their lives revolving around it. Seed and cutting collecting and propagating were constant, starting in April.

They both took every opportunity to hike and collect seed and cuttings, never digging any plants, with a goal to “do no harm” to the plants they so admired.

“We had a whole calendar of collecting and propagating, and it was all so satisfying, all homegrown from scratch. Each plant had a story,” Sherrie said.

The stories, vital information on how to successfully site and grow the plants, were passed on to customers so they could understand the plants they purchased. Phil and Sherrie released a number of their own selections of native plants like Achillea ‘Sonoma Coast,’ Festuca californica ‘Phil’s Silver,’ Mimulus x ‘Creamsicle’ and Monardella ‘Russian River,’ now widely grown in the nursery trade.

Looking back on the experience, Phil and Sherrie said it was not just the plants but the people that made it so special, with customers becoming part of an extended family.

Horticulturists, scientists, landscape designers and architects would come to the nursery and bring them plants to try and grow, including noted North Bay figures like botanist and landscape designer Roger Raiche, landscape designer and horticultural expert Ron Lutsko and Napa landscape designer Roger Warner.

Now the business growing and selling once-obscure plants to a small audience of interested customers has a dedicated and growing following of native plant enthusiasts. It’s a nursery that will help us to understand how to garden appropriately in our summer-dry, drought-prone area and support the wildlife within it.

We have benefited from Sherrie and Phil’s 40-year adventure and look forward to the nursery’s further development under Williams. In retirement Phil enjoys working in his garden that “evokes scenes of nature and has much bird and bumblebee activity” while Sherrie can often be found hiking area trails with her dogs.

