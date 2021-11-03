How can I tell the difference between COVID-19, the flu and a cold?

If you have a cough and a sore throat, it may be difficult to tell the difference between COVID-19, the flu or even a common cold, especially since symptoms of each virus overlap.

While the only way to determine what’s causing your illness is to get tested by a health care provider, there are a few differences between the viruses that may indicate why you’re feeling unwell. Here’s what to know.

What are the similarities between the flu, cold and COVID-19?

The common cold, seasonal flu and COVID-19 all are respiratory illnesses caused by separate viruses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms for each virus often include coughing, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose and fatigue, although how severe these symptoms are varies depending on the person.

COVID-19 and the flu both may cause fever, body aches, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, headache, vomiting and diarrhea. Both also can lead to the loss of taste and smell, although that is more often associated with the coronavirus.

So what are the differences?

Typically, cold symptoms gradually worsen and tend to be less severe than the flu or COVID-19, according to the CDC. You’re more likely to experience congestion or a runny nose and less likely to have a headache, chills and fever. The common cold generally doesn’t lead to serious health complications.

You’ll never experience nausea or vomiting from a cold, according to Mayo Clinic, but you may with the flu or COVID-19.

The flu and COVID-19 do share most of their symptoms. But generally speaking, there may be a few subtle differences, Mayo Clinic said. COVID-19 usually causes a dry cough, and you’re more likely to experience loss of smell or taste without a runny or stuffy nose.

If you get the flu, you’ll likely start to feel sick one to four days after you were infected, while COVID symptoms appear anywhere between two and 14 days later.

COVID-19 currently also is more contagious and causes more serious illness, although both the coronavirus and the flu can lead to serious health problems such as pneumonia, according to the CDC.

The bottom line

Everyone is different, so if you start experiencing COVID-19 or flu symptoms, health experts recommend getting tested to determine whether you have either virus.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3nXgppP or bit.ly/3mHKPx9.