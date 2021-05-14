How can you make your garden soil healthy?

Learn how to grow healthy soil

Healthy soil is teeming with living organisms, and we can grow healthy soil just like we grow healthy plants.

During a free webinar May 26, Daily Acts will show you how to nurture healthy, spongy soil that supports vibrant plant life and stores more water.

Soil that is capable of storing more water means that more water is available for your plants and there is less runoff into storm drains and more beneficial bacteria and fungus to support plant life.

The webinar will explore the different components of soil, how to create it and the symbiotic relationship between plants and soil fungus. 4-5:30 p.m. To register, visit dailyacts.org. If you register but can’t attend the webinar live, you will receive a recording along with additional resources. For questions or more information, email moreinfo@dailyacts.org or call 707- 789-9664.

Plant bargains abound at school sale

The drought is making people give serious thought to making their landscapes more resilient in dry years. And Willowside School in Santa Rosa is offering lots of succulents and drought-tolerant and low-water-using plants for sale on May 15.

The student-supported nursery is stocked with plants for sustainable gardens such as salvias, grasses and plants that provide nectar or habitat for insects, butterflies and birds.

They also have dozens of varieties of specialty Japanese maples up to 6 feet tall for $30-70. Plants are $5 for a gallon container.

Shoppers are encouraged to make an appointment by emailing mfiddler@ogusd.org. But walk-ins are welcome if there is room to social distance safely in the nursery. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 707-569-4724 for more information, to make an appointment by phone or to make a donation to the nursery.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.