How this North Bay Spirit Award winner’s Facebook Group helps others

The North Bay Spirit Award was developed in partnership with The Press Democrat and Comcast NBCU to celebrate people who make a difference in our communities. In addition to highlighting remarkable individuals, the North Bay Spirit program aims to encourage volunteerism, raise visibility of nonprofit organizations and create a spirit of giving. Read about a new North Bay Spirit recipient every month in the Sonoma Life section.

A bag of healthy snacks. A pair of socks. A toothbrush and some toothpaste.

Even the smallest gifts can make a huge difference in someone’s life. This is the concept behind a grassroots group that has been spreading kindness around Sonoma County for the better part of the last decade.

The organization, which operates through a Facebook Group named We CAN Make a Difference, has more than 500 members and doles out bags of snacks, toiletries and other items to people who are homeless. They’ve provided gifts at Christmas to those who couldn’t afford them. They’ve helped people find jobs and housing or pay for car repairs.

The woman behind it is Windsor resident Vicky Royer. The 57-year-old, a senior care manager who also has worked in Hospice, currently spends most of her working hours caring for her 70-something mother. She engages in volunteer philanthropy as a hobby, as frequently as she can.

“We get a choice every day to make a difference or not,” she said. “I choose to make a difference.”

Over the years Royer and a squadron of volunteers have helped hundreds of people. For her enthusiastic and persistent efforts, Royer has been selected as March’s North Bay Spirit Award winner. A joint project of the Press-Democrat and Comcast, the award calls out individuals who go all-in for a cause, often with an organization that fills an important community need and serves others.

Humble beginnings

We CAN Make a Difference officially began sometime around 2014, when she decided to team up with some friends and make an official Facebook group for their philanthropy so they could coordinate efforts on a larger scale.

“We thought, ‘If you had 20 people who could give a few things of food, you could feed a family,’” she said. “It was that desire to make a difference in the community that brought us together.”

One of the group’s first efforts was to help a single mom with eight kids maneuver through a tough time. She had no job. She had no car. She had no food. Royer shared a post to the group explaining that the woman was in desperate need. We CAN Make a Difference found her a car, fed her for two weeks and helped her find employment.

In other words, the Facebook group completely changed her life.

“That was a big moment for (the group),” Royer remembered. “It geared us up to understand how powerful giving could really be.”

Doing good work

The kindness of We CAN Make a Difference has met a wide variety of needs, from big to small.

Last April, about one month into the COVID-19 pandemic, the group sewed 500 face coverings in about a week and gave them out to whoever wanted one.

Before that, the group helped a single mom pay for car repairs. They recently cheered isolated seniors at Vinecrest Senior Apartments in Windsor by bringing them cards and succulents. One Christmas they “adopted” families in need and bought gifts for both kids and adults. Another year, they pitched in to buy food for an out-of-work friend.

No matter what community needs arise, the group is always handing out “blessing bags” to people who are homeless. These bags usually contain essentials such as snacks, socks, personal hygiene products and occasionally some hand warmers. On any given month, We CAN Make a Difference distributes anywhere from 30 to 50 Blessing Bags.

Royer estimates the group has dropped off more than 300 bags since January 15 alone.

Rachel Daniel is one of the volunteers who helps makes the bags. In her day job, Daniel is a music teacher at the Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts. In her free time, she drives around to homeless encampments and distributes dozens of blessing bags at a time.

Daniel adds dog biscuits to the bags she makes, to provide a special surprise for recipients who have dogs.

“If the bags help people even a little bit, we’ve done a good thing,” she said. “Yes, I’m a giver, but I’m a getter, too — I get something out of every interaction, and it makes me happy knowing I’m doing my part to help.”

Bonnie Jean Shelton, owner of Shelton’s Market in Healdsburg, is another volunteer. She always contributes when Royer asks for support for larger, targeted donations. She remembered a time the group came together to help a homeless man find a place to live.

“When (Royer) asks, you don’t really think twice about it. You just give because you know these are people who are desperate and need assistance,” Shelton said. “We do it for love.”

Giving joy

Royer knows first-hand how small acts of generosity can have a big impact. She and her husband, a retired firefighter, have themselves experienced the group’s kindness. In 2017, they lost their Larkfield house in the Tubbs fire. Not surprisingly, their friends from We CAN Make a Difference helped the family through the ordeal.

“It’s super easy to make a difference,” Royer said. “You just have to look for the opportunity to get to do it, or don’t ignore the opportunity when it’s in front of you.”

One of the beauties of having 550 members in the group is that different people can step up each time.

Royer said about 100 of the 550 members in We CAN Make a Difference are active, which means the group always has enough support to go around. Looking forward, Royer said this is critical, as it means there is never any pressure to contribute.

“The more people we have, the less each individual person has to give,” she said. “We’ve never failed to meet a need I’ve put on the page. To me that’s the best part of all of this. I put the need out and the members of the group make it happen. We all get joy from giving joy. It’s a great way to approach this life.”