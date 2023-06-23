How to break out of a backyard fruit rut

Enliven your garden with homegrown huckleberries, loquats, black currants and other less-common varieties

Whether you’re installing new ornamental plantings or reworking existing plantings, think about adding some fruiting trees and shrubs.

Along with the colors and beauty of flowering woody plants, fruit-bearing plants add welcome variety to the ways you can enjoy your landscape or gardens.

Rare or unusual fruits add a special pizzazz. Instead of the same old familiar apples, pears, plums, peaches, cherries and citrus, add plants visitors may not be familiar with. When you show someone around your garden, they may ask, “Is this fruit edible?” This opens a whole new world when you respond, “And how it is!”

So let’s take a look at some plants we don’t usually come across, but which grow well here in Sonoma County. You may be familiar with some, but they’re still worth considering.

Instead of planting an orchard, work these plants into empty spaces or into groups of various ornamentals, as if they’re being prized for their appearance as well as their luscious fruits.

Plant single specimens, unless they need a pollinator, which can be placed close by.

Now a walk through your garden can be an aesthetic treat not only for the eyes, but for the nose and the taste buds, too.

Loquats and other unusual fruit

Let’s start our list of unusual plants with the loquat (Eriobotryta japonica). Make sure you buy the species japonica, because there’s another species of loquat that doesn’t produce edible fruit.

The fruits ripen in late spring. Each is about the size of your thumb, with a rich, fleshy layer of sweet-tart sunshine covering a large central seed.

Yes, you’ll be competing with the birds and the neighborhood children when the fruit becomes ripe, but it’s a prolific bearer of fruit, so you’ll get your share. You even may have to prop up some limbs heavily laden with fruit to prevent breakage.

It grows about 20-25 feet tall and as wide, with dense foliage, so thin some branches to let light into the interior where it will stimulate more fruit set. Regular moisture during our dry summers ensures a bountiful crop of fruit.

Black currants (Ribes nigrum) aren’t suited for most of California, but they are suited to the Santa Rosa Plain and surrounding areas. They grow into 3- to 5-foot deciduous woody shrubs and produce scads of jet-black berries. They’re best for adding a little sugar and making black currant syrup to pour over pancakes or a lemon Bavarian. They’re edible raw, too. Remove wood older than three years.

If you’ve lived on the East Coast, you know elderberries (Sambucus nigra) are everywhere, but they’re rare to find around here. They can grow to 12 feet tall and are covered with white umbels, soon to be followed with masses of small black berries to make elderberry syrup to treat colds and coughs. The syrup has recently been found to have antibacterial and antiviral properties, too.

We have a plethora of black mission figs (Ficus carica) growing in our region, where they are right at home. ‘Brown Turkey’ figs are rarer, yet a superior cultivated variety and strong grower, with large and succulent figs in early summer and a second, larger crop in fall. Give them water when they’re young. When established, they like water in the summer but will get by without it.

If you explore the redwood forests along our foggy, cool coast, you’ll soon find our West Coast huckleberries (Vaccinium ovatum) growing as leggy understory woody stems dotted with excellent small fruits. Gardeners west of Highway 101 who have shady glades can plant some and enjoy their rare lusciousness close at hand. They like the moisture wet fog gives them in summer, so follow suit and water them with the garden hose.

Jujubes (Ziziphus jujuba) make a 20-foot tree that produces 1- to 2-inch fruits that can be eaten fresh or allowed to turn brown and dry and be used like dates. Although they thrive with regular water, they are drought-tolerant when mature. There are two varieties— ‘Lang’ and ‘Li’ — and they fruit best when both are present for positive pollination. Their preference for heat and sun give them their common name of Chinese dates.

Unusual jams

If you live in the Napa Valley, Sonoma Valley or the Santa Rosa Plain from Healdsburg to Sebastopol and down to Petaluma, you can grow the finicky pawpaw (Asimina triloba), a tree native to regions of the upper Midwest (think Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky) but which finds our rare climate to its taste. It has long, droopy leaves and 3- to 5-inch fruits that some call custard apples.

The mushy interiors are tasty but more like banana than apple, and the flesh is dotted with seeds. If you want to try it, plant two named varieties so there’s good cross pollination.

Then there’s the medlar (Mespilus germanica), a member of the rose family and treasured since ancient Roman times. The medlar makes a stocky, sturdy tree. Its fruit are golf-ball-size globes that are ripe when they smell like apples.

Their white flesh can be eaten raw, but they become much superior when bletted — that is, allowed to soften and turn brown. At that stage, the content of the globes has the smell, taste and color of brown applesauce or apple butter, with hints of cinnamon and vanilla. Medlar fruits are usually made into gooey jelly, candied fruit, jam, marmalade and even a sweet dessert syrup.

Medlar jam makes a great holiday gift. When given to most people, they will respond, “What kind of jam did you say this was?”

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based garden and food writer. You can reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net.