How to build your own rain barrel catchment system

Reuse rain with DIY rain barrel systems

Now that the rains have arrived, it’s time to consider a rain barrel system to capture those drops for further use. The city of Santa Rosa and Daily Acts are presenting a workshop with local rainwater harvesting expert Jesse Savou on Tuesday, Nov. 9, to help property owners understand the process.

The virtual class will cover installation of a small-scale DIY rainwater harvesting system to fit any space. The city of Santa Rosa is offering a rebate to help property owners offset the cost of a system. 5:30 - 7 p.m. A free rainwater harvesting system will be raffled off at the end of the free webinar to one city water customer. To sign up, visit dailyacts.org. Moreinfo@dailyacts.org or call 707- 789-9664.

Panel talk on planning next year’s garden

Join food gardening specialists with the Sonoma County Master Gardeners for a free webinar Tuesday, Nov. 9, devoted to planning for next year’s vegetable garden.

Experts will share tips for planning next year’s garden, discuss what worked well and what didn’t in gardens this year and talk about how to order seeds for next year’s garden. Master Food Preservers will teach participants how to make a fruit shrub, a fruit syrup preserved with vinegar that is mixed with water to make a tangy, refreshing holiday beverage. 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu to register for a link.

