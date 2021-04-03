Subscribe

How to choose lilies for your garden long after Easter

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 2, 2021, 5:57PM
(Georgianna Lane)
(Georgianna Lane)
Lilium Romantic Queen, pink lily
Available at HW Hyde and Harts, J Parkers in UK
(Georgianna Lane)
Lilium Heartstrings, Asiatic lily
Available at HW Hyde and others in UK
(Georgianna Lane)
(Georgianna Lane)
(Georgianna Lane)
They’re the showboats of their extended family, hogging the limelight every Easter holiday and becoming, at least in the United States, the vision that most frequently comes to mind when you think “lily.” But Lilium longiflorum, the milky-white trumpet of spring that has become a symbol of rebirth and hope, is not the only lily bulb in the flower bed to admire.

In fact, most of what we commonly know as Easter lilies are forced, timed to arrive out of season, grown in pots in mass quantities and ultimately tossed away. Most are grown on the far north coast of California and southern Oregon by a handful of families producing up to 1 million bulbs a year in an area dubbed the Easter Lily Capital of the World. Yet there are a multitude of other extravagantly beautiful and fragrant lilies that can be savored long after all the chocolate bunnies of Easter have been eaten.

There are about 115 lily species, and 100 to 150 subspecies. More than half are native to China and East Asia, but these striking flowers also are native to Europe, North America and the Caucasus, between the Black and the Caspian seas, an area that includes Turkey. Like jelly beans, lilies, thanks to centuries of hybridization, come in so many flavors it’s hard to decide what to pick and grow.

Well-known British garden writer Naomi Slade finds them alluring, for their botany, their history and their use and meaning in art and culture. They’re found on walls in Minoan ruins on Crete, in the paintings of Dutch masters and in Victorian wallpaper. They figure prominently in Roman mythology and of course, the Bible: Jesus, in his Sermon on the Mount, exhorts his followers to “Consider the lilies of the field.” Slade shares her discoveries in a new book, “Lilies: Beautiful Varieties for Home and Garden” (Gibbs-Smith, due out April 20, 2021).

“They’ve traveled step by step with mankind for many thousands of years,” she said by phone from Bristol, in the southwest of England.

She was enjoying the kind of spring day that makes gardening such an exalted pastime in the U.K. “The daffodils and tulips are coming out. It’s an absolutely glorious day,” she declared.

It was, she said, quite a discovery to find out in her research how ubiquitous lilies are in art and myth. She was particularly captivated by the Madonna lily, or Lilium candidum, which has deep roots in antiquity and is perhaps the most iconic in imagery. Symbolic of purity, the Madonna, with its fragrant white blooms on tall and stately stems, is the preferred flower of both virgins and goddesses, she said.

“I found with the Madonna lily and white lilies in general, they’ve been picked up as an emblem of purity but also as symbols of feisty goddesses,” Slade said. These are epic tales befitting such a queenly bloom. In one favorite story, she related, Zeus brought a son he fathered with a mortal to Hera to nurse with her divine milk. But when Hera realized what was happening, she threw the infant, spraying white liquid both across the sky, creating the Milky Way and across the earth, where the drops sprang into bloom as lilies.

Other lilies

For gardeners who go for the classics, the Madonna lily — also known as the Annunciation lily, Juno’s rose or simply the white lily — unlike many of its lily cousins, likes bright, hot sun and thrives best in well-draining alkaline soil, planted about one inch deep. They’re summer bloomers.

Slade however, is especially fond of Turk’s Cap lilies, so named for their turban shape.

“They’re so dainty, like bells,” she said. They are of the species Lilium henryi, named after Irish plant hunter Augustine Henry, who spotted them growing along the Yangtze River in 1888. Now they are a popular garden plant, with long stems topped with up to 20 orange flowers. They come in a range of orange shades, from apricot to caramel, but always with maroon freckles. Stem-rooting, this lily must be planted at least 8 inches deep in partial shade where the roots will be cool and the soil doesn’t completely dry out. Because they can sometimes reach more than 5 feet tall, you may need to stake them.

Slade said the vision of vast landscapes full of these orange bells “hovering across them creates fire in my imagination.”

Slade is also a fan of Miss Feya, a tree lily in the Turk’s Cap family.

“I like the big ones, the ones that are really epic and not too strongly scented,” she said. “Miss Feya is 6 feet and beautiful in deep rose with chocolate spots.”

Slate also highlighted Lilium superbum, a Turk’s cap native to the Eastern U.S. that grows to a commanding 4 to 7 feet and works well in the back of borders. They also attract hummingbirds and prefer moist humus soil.

Plant lilies in the fall or the spring.

“In spring you have to do it early enough to make sure you have plenty of roots to grow as a happy plant,” Slade said. “Planting in autumn is nice so they can get their roots down and settle in.”

Slade has written multiple books on various plants, including guides to dahlias and hydrangeas in the “Beautiful Varieties for Home and Garden” series. She said she likes to plant lily bulbs in pots to keep an eye on them and then perhaps replant them in the landscape later.

Avoid common mistakes

One mistake gardeners make is not being picky enough when they choose their bulbs, Slade said.

“You want big, healthy bulbs and then get them in the ground so they don’t dry out. They’re more likely to produce beautiful flowers,” she said.

You also want to make sure you have good drainage in your soil.

“You don’t want to overfeed lilies. If they grow too quickly, they can be susceptible to mildew. You want a lot of free-draining compost with a little soil,” she recommended. “They like a lot of organic matter.”

Most lilies do best in full sun or dappled shade. Even better is a cool root-run, with heads in the sun and feet in the shade. That makes lilies a good bulb to grow through shrubs. Slade said. Most prefer a neutral to slightly acidic soil. Because many can grow to be quite tall, you want to stake their long leggy stems to keep them upright.

But keep in mind that conditions vary greatly, even within a region. Different varieties do well under different conditions.

“As I say to all gardeners at all times,” Slade said, “experimenting in your own garden is the best route to success.”

Staff Writer Meg McConahey can be reached at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.

