Winter is a perfect time to edit the perennial plants in your garden, whether you change an existing area or plan a new one. It’s a great time to assess your planters and decide if they need a little more pizazz, color coordination or maybe just some new plants.

Temperatures are cool, the soil moist and many perennials are semi-dormant, making it easy to move or divide them or plant others. But it’s hard to choose from the many possible candidates for our planting schemes and decide in which combinations to add them. The choices can be overwhelming.

In the growing season, you can get new ideas by seeing plants and how they are combined in public gardens and nurseries with planted beds or plant displays. But in winter everything is dormant. I asked a gardener friend, flower border designer extraordinaire Suzi Katz in Point Reyes Station, whose gardens have been the subject of this column before, for some examples of great plant combinations. She sent me photos of her gardens from last spring and summer that were absolutely breathtaking. Many of the plants in them are natives and deer-resistant. Most are drought-tolerant. They are all pollinator-friendly. All were purchased locally.

The combinations are in groups of three to five plants, but they also will work well in larger groups.

Combination No. 1 is a classic blue, yellow and white color scheme. It features a vibrant blue-purple penstemon called ‘Catherine de la Mer,’ with a white sticky monkey flower cultivar, Mimulus ‘Snow Angel,’ and the annual wildflower tidytips, Layia platyglossa. The saturated blue-purple of the low-growing penstemon combined with the frothy white monkey flower and the cheerful yellow white-tipped daisy flowers is sure to appeal. The penstemon’s main bloom happens over a long period in the spring. The spent blooms should be sheared off to reveal the handsome foliage.

The monkey flower’s main bloom is in spring, but under the right conditions it may continue all summer. If it looks tatty it can be trimmed. Suzi said you can add to this classic color scheme trio by including the hummingbird mint Agastache Kudo’s ‘Silver’, a white or purple Salvia x nemerosa and the soft yellow monkey flower Mimulus ‘Eleanor.’ She plants them about 4 feet apart or slightly closer. Her goal is to have the plants touch and intermingle slightly. All are mulched.

Combination No. 2 is an electric white, purple and red-orange sensation. The ingredients include a white calamint, Calamentha nepetoides with a deep purple Salvia x nemerosa and Bidens ‘Beedance’, a low-growing reddish-orange bidens with profuse small daisy flowers. The effect of deep purple and red-orange together is astonishing. The white calamint flowers make the whole thing really pop. The calamint blooms nonstop from midsummer to fall. It always looks tidy, is a huge honeybee favorite and does not spread. Salvia nemerosa has upright flower spikes of purple, blue, pink or white. There are a number of cultivars. It blooms in early summer to midsummer in warmer areas and for longer in coastal zones. After blooms finish, trim them off. The bidens is grown as an annual. It blooms profusely from early summer through fall.

Combination No. 3 is an all-native and very drought-tolerant mix of pale to bright yellow flowers, silver foliage and white flowers. The yellows are represented by the monkey flower Mimulus ‘Eleanor’ and the daisy Eriophyllum ‘Siskiyou,’ a small perennial with ferny gray foliage and lots of bright yellow daisies on long stems. More bright yellow flowers and silver-green foliage are supplied by the wild buckwheat Eriogonum umbellatum ‘Kannah Creek,’ also called sulphur buckwheat. This low-growing, long-living, mat-forming buckwheat requires basically no maintenance. The yellow flowers fade to orange and persist for a long time. Another wild buckwheat in the ensemble, the coastal bluff buckwheat, Eriogonum latifolium, has silver-white foliage and flowers of white to the palest pink. Flowers are dense clustered pom-poms. All of these plants need full sun and good drainage. Space the plants 4 feet apart.

Combination No. 4 has the rich colors of a tapestry. The monkey flower Mimulus ‘Peach Hybrid’ mingles with the deep blue Penstemon heterophyllus ‘Margarita BOP.’ In the background is the silvery-white foliage and flower stems from the wild buckwheat, Eriogonum latifolium. The monkey flowers’ peach blooms fade to a deep orange so you get the benefit of both colors on the same plant. The silver-white foliage of the buckwheat foliage and stems is really complementary to both the penstemons’ blue blooms and the peach of the monkey flower. All flower profusely.

