How to choose, use chard

Although we find chard in our markets throughout the year, this leafy vegetable is never sweeter, more succulent or more robust in texture than right now, when cold weather has set in.

Chard and kale are two reliable winter garden crops in our mild climate. Light frosts won’t bother them. In fact, frost enhances their flavor and builds sturdy leaf tissue.

When choosing chard at the market, make sure it’s organic. The high-nitrogen soluble chemical fertilizers used in conventional agriculture can cause the plants to take up excess nitrate, which can become cancer-causing nitrites in the human digestive system. Organic soils, on the other hand, feed chard nitrogen at the rate the plants need it.

Chard — or Swiss chard as it’s often called — is as versatile in cooking as just about any vegetable in the kitchen. The leaves have a delicious earthy tang and the stems are succulent and bittersweet with a hint of salsify and cardoon in their flavor. So leaves and stems are functionally two kinds of vegetables from the same plant.

It’s more ornamental in the garden than many ornamental plants, even those with flowers. The variety called ‘Bright Lights’ produces stems in yellow, gold, pink, orange, crimson, lavender and purple.

Botanically, chard is a subspecies of ordinary garden beets, bred for its leaves rather than its root. Flavor and nutrition-wise, chard is almost identical to beet greens, although most chard varieties grow larger and taller than beets, with more fibrous and wider leaf stems. Just ½ cup of chopped and boiled chard gives one from 30 to 40% of the daily requirement of vitamin A, 20% of vitamin C, 20% of magnesium, 13% of potassium, 5% of calcium and, for iron, 25% for men and 11% for women. While you sometimes see raw chard recommended as a salad ingredient, use it sparingly because chard contains oxalic acid; too much can cause gastrointestinal upsets and block the body’s ability to absorb iron and calcium. Cooking disarms the oxalic acid.

While you can simply chop chard leaves and stems together and then steam them, if you steam just long enough to properly wilt and tenderize the leaves, the stems won’t be done and will be tough and chewy. If you steam long enough to properly cook them stems, it’s likely the leaves will have had the life steamed out of them. Cook leaves and stems together if they’re going into a soup, stew or braising pan that will cook for a long time. Otherwise, separate the leafy part of the chard from the main rib and treat them as separate vegetables.

The separation is easy. Grab the leafy part near the base of the stalk with one hand and the rib base with another and rip the leafy part up toward the tip. This works — but not perfectly. There are usually bits of leaf that adhere to the rib and need further work to be removed. It’s faster and neater to lay the whole chard leaf on the cutting board, leaf tip toward you, and cut along either side of the main rib with a sharp knife.

Then steam and serve the leafy part like spinach or make it into a quiche like you would with spinach. Chard leaves are more substantial than spinach and make excellent wrappers, dolma-style, for ground meat, grains or nuts that are to be baked in a casserole.

The stems take a little more work, but they’re worth it. The large white midribs of ‘Lucullus’ and ‘Argentata’ varieties are choice, but the midribs of any variety can be used as a separate vegetable. They can be braised like cardoon. Or the stems can be prepared by cutting them into 2- to 3-inch pieces and parboiling them in lightly salted water with a tablespoon of lemon juice for about 5 to 7 minutes. Then rinse them in cold water.

Before parboiling, check the fibers that run up the back of the stems. If the stems are wide and older, their fibers may be unpleasantly chewy. If that’s the case, use a paring knife to lift the fibers from the stem flesh, much as you would with celery, before cutting and preparing them.

After parboiling, simmer the pieces in chicken stock with a splash of lemon juice until they are tender. They can be served as is or gratineed. But a favorite way to prepare them is to squeeze them dry between sheets of paper towel, dip them in an egg batter made of 2 eggs and 3 tablespoons milk, dredge them with spicy breading and fry them in ½ cup of olive oil, turned so both sides become crunchy and golden.

Break out the Alsatian gewürztraminer to serve with this quintessentially Alsatian dish.

Alsatian Ham and Chard Quiche

Makes 6 - 8 servings

2 bunches de-stemmed chard leaves

1 tablespoon canola oil

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup chopped onions