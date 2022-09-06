How to cook broccoli rabe

Now that summer is slipping into fall, the familiar heads of broccoli will be joined by odd family members with names like broccoli rabe (or raab), broccolini and Chinese kale.

They’re all members of the super-nutritious cabbage family, but not all are closely related to broccoli. They are, however, all table-worthy vegetables. They give cooks a variety of ways to retain nutrition but vary the flavor and texture of more familiar crucifers like broccoli, cauliflower and turnips.

Let’s start with broccoli rabe. In North America and across parts of Italy, this vegetable has various names. It’s closely related to the turnip and the wild mustard that covers the fields of the boot of Italy, just as it does here in Wine Country in late winter. In Canada, a hybrid variety is widely grown as rape (pronounced rah-pa); seeds are pressed for canola oil and seed husks are used to make Metamucil. This variety has had erucic acid, a toxic component of its seed oil, bred out of it. The edible forms we find in our stores have not had the toxic compound bred out, but we only eat the green stems, leaves and flowers, not the seeds. The vegetable is profoundly bitter. In Italy, it may be called cime di rapa (turnip tops), broccoletti di rapa, friarielli, rapi, spring raab, ruvo kale and rapini. But it’s almost always called broccoli rabe here in North America.

The Italians know how to cook it in a 2-stage process that greatly reduces its chewiness and bitterness. First, they parboil it in a generous amount of heavily salted water for just 2 to 3 minutes. Undercooked, it will still be stringy and bitter. But if it’s overcooked, it will have turned to mush. To avoid overcooking the flower buds, Italian cooks typically remove them and add them to the parboiling water for just the last minute. If the stems are older and tough at their ends, it’s common for Italian cooks to peel them with a vegetable peeler or very sharp knife.

The parboiling is essential, but timing is critical. Lift the parboiled broccoli rabe out of the water, drain it and transfer it to a skillet over medium heat. Add anchovies for savory-salty flavor, plus lots of garlic, and saute it for 3 to 5 minutes. When serving, splash it with fresh-squeezed lemon juice

The result is a great side dish for savory Italian main dishes like Italian-style pork sausages, polenta or pureed fava or cannellini beans, and especially as a topping for pizza. It’s one reason why pizza in Italy — ubiquitous there — is to most American pizza as good German sausage is to a hot dog. The bitterness, now tamed by parboiling, makes the savory partner taste sweeter.

Broccolini is a hybrid between regular broccoli and Chinese kale, a cross made in 1993. Somebody then named it Asparation, probably the worst name for a vegetable ever, because it supposedly tasted vaguely like asparagus. That name was soon dropped in favor of broccolini. Its season is really summer through fall into winter, and it’s commonly found in our markets then. If you don’t like the bitterness of broccoli rabe, broccolini is a fine substitute. It’s more tender and sweeter than either of its progenitors. Its leggy stems, little leaves and tiny flower buds also will turn to mush if overcooked, so saute it for 3 minutes or more and taste as you go to see when, for you, it’s properly tender and sweet.

FInally, Chinese kale, also known as Chinese broccoli or gai-lan, is in the same genus and species as regular broccoli, cauliflower and ball-head cabbage. It has thick stems, lots of large leaves, tiny florets and a flavor that’s more assertively broccoli-esque than regular broccoli. If you go to a good Chinese restaurant and order a “happy family” dinner, you’ll most likely find it among the other ingredients. At Vietnamese restaurants, it may be floating in the pho. If you use it in your home cooking, you can put it in any good stir-fry.

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

Makes 3 to 4 servings

This sauteed broccoli rabe recipe is simple, even though it involves parboiling, an extra step. Parboiling quickly softens the thick stems. Learn to love the bitterness, as it enhances and sweetens the main savory course.

1 bunch broccoli rabe

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

2 flat anchovy filets

4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced or put through a garlic press

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Lemon wedge, for squeezing

Trim ½ inch off the ends of the broccoli rabe, and separate the flower bud tops. Prepare a large pot of salted boiling water and a large bowl of ice water. Drop the broccoli rabe stems into the boiling water and blanch for 2 minutes. Add the tops and blanch for a final minute. Remove all and immerse in the ice water long enough to cool, then drain.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Place the anchovy filets in the oil and mash with the back of a fork until they liquefy.

Stir in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds, then stir in the red pepper flakes.

Add all the broccoli rabe and saute, shaking the pan and gently tossing so it cooks evenly until tender, especially the stems, for 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the pan to a serving bowl, add salt and pepper to taste and give the vegetable a squeeze of lemon juice. Serve hot as a side dish.