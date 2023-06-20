How to cook okra the right way

The exact native home of okra is in dispute. Some say West Africa. Others say Ethiopia or Eritrea, and others claim India is their place of origin. In any case, people have enjoyed okra since classical times and as early as 1500 B.C. in Egypt, where images of the plant were carved on temples of the pharaohs. When the Moors invaded Spain in 791, they brought okra with them.

Okra came to North America in the early 18th century. By 1748, it was being grown in Philadelphia. Thomas Jefferson noted that it was well-established in Virginia by 1781, and it was a common food across the southeastern United States by 1800.

Slavery, sadly, was part of the story: European Conquistadores and slave traders opened the trans-Atlantic pathways that brought chile peppers, corn, tomatoes, beans, potatoes, strawberries and peanuts to Europe and Africa, and to the world. Their ships returned to the New World with African slaves and seeds of indigenous African crops like black-eyed peas and okra.

The Africans carried okra seeds to ports in South America, the Caribbean and Louisiana, where the long thin seedpods soon became a part of the local cuisines and remain so today.

Okra is a member of the mallow family, along with cotton, hibiscus and roselle (the latter used to make refreshing drinks, especially in the Caribbean). The words “okra” and “gumbo” both have their roots in African languages on the Atlantic side of the continent.

Today’s okra buyers should beware. Bigger is not better when it comes to okra pods. Within just a week after its pretty flower is pollinated, the pod starts turning woody and tough. The pods are choicest when just three to five days old, or 2 or 3 inches long.

When a pod is cut crosswise, it shows its pentangular shape in which seeds in circular patterns are embedded in a thick, sticky sap. If boiled, this sap absorbs water and becomes slimy mucilage. Okra’s mucilage is a tangle of carbohydrates and proteins that holds water to help the plants and their seeds tolerate drought. Cactus and purslane leaves are also filled with mucilage, rendering them drought-tolerant, too.

For this reason, okra pods are often used as a thickener in Creole dishes like gumbo and jambalaya. When used as a stand-alone side dish, however, even a little slimy mucilage can be too much. The sliminess problem can be avoided by using dry cooking methods like frying or baking to cook them. Slice the young, tender pods crosswise into coins and fry them in a little olive oil over medium-low heat until they are browned and sizzling, turning them often during the 4- to 5-minute cooking time. Sprinkle with a bit of salt and they’re ready to eat.

Grilled Okra

Makes 4 servings

Outdoor grilling season is here, and you can hear okra lovers rejoicing. The grill’s dry heat helps tame the mucilaginous sap in the okra pods, and the heat browns the skins, enriching the flavor. Just remember okra is best when very young, just 2 or 3 inches long. It’s nearly as good without the Cajun seasoning.

1 pound fresh young okra

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

Fresh squeezed lemon juice

For the Cajun seasoning

Smoked paprika

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Ground thyme

Fennel seed

Ground cumin

Red chile flakes

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

To make the Cajun seasoning, mix ½ teaspoon of each of the seasoning ingredients together. Any left over you can store in a cool, dry place.

To make the okra, preheat grill to medium-high heat (about 400 degrees). Place okra in a medium bowl and toss with the olive oil to coat.

Grill 5 minutes on a side, turning with a spatula until tender and lightly charred. Place cooked okra in a serving bowl and toss with the Cajun seasoning. Drizzle with the lemon juice and serve.