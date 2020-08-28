How to create a clean air refuge at home during wildfires

With the fires sparked by lightning last week, many of us were dealing with smoky air. Even if a wildfire is not close enough to force you to evacuate, the smoke outside poses a risk, particularly for the very young, very old, pregnant women and people with heart and respiratory problems.

Whether you are at high risk or not, you can take steps to create a small safe haven in your home until the air clears. Air quality experts suggest creating what they call a “clean room,” where you can take refuge for the duration.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency recommends choosing one room in the house where your whole family, including pets, can comfortably hang out, such as in a master bedroom with attached bathroom.

Shut all windows and doors into the room, but make sure they still can be easily opened in an emergency.

Keep cool by running fans, window air conditioners or central air conditioning. If your HVAC system or window air conditioner has a fresh air intake, turn it off or close the intake to keep out smoke. If possible, install a high-efficiency filter with as high a MERV rating as possible. MERV measures the level of filtration, with ratings running from 1 to 20; 20 is the highest rating.

If you don’t have one, consider buying a CARB-certified portable air cleaner that is the right size for the room. Run it continuously on the highest fan setting, if possible. The EPA maintains a guide for home air cleaners and a fact sheet for indoor air filtration.

The California Air Resources Board advises against running swamp coolers or whole-house fans when there is a lot of outdoor smoke. And air quality officials recommend people avoid activities that generate smoke or other particles indoors that can enter the lungs. That would include smoking of any kind and use of gas, propane or wood-burning stoves and furnaces.

Don’t use aerosol sprays, fry or broil food or burn candles or incense. Only vacuum if your machine has a HEPA filer.

Dust and mop surfaces in the clean room with a damp cloth to prevent settled particles from getting back into the air.

Spend as much time as possible in the clean room during smoky days, but avoid exercising in it to reduce your exposure to particles that may have entered the room, experts say.

The California Air Resources Board says particulate matter from wildfires tends to be very small, which means it can be inhaled deeply into the lungs.

For more information, check out ww2.arb.ca.gov or tinyurl.com/yxwh95zv for details on how to create a clean room.

