How to create a garden that glows by moonlight

As the days grow shorter, imagine pulling on a sweater (this is Sonoma County, after all) and stepping outside into your night garden.

Maybe you and some friends are sitting around a firepit. Wine is poured. Here and there, the garden is softly lit. White flowers glow, illuminated by the subtle lighting you’ve installed. The effect is luxurious, romantic and, in some cases, fragrant.

If this vision is something you want to bring to your own garden, look first at your options for lighting. Then explore the white flowers that bloom at night and where to plant them for the best effect.

First, scout out a site for your moon garden. Near a back or side door will give you easy access and allow you to keep the wiring close to a power source.

The night garden doesn’t have to be extensive. A relatively small area, say 20 by 30 feet, might be all you need.

Layer lighting

General rules for lighting a garden at night include “less is more.” You don’t want the garden to be lit up like a parking lot.

Use lighting to create focal points where the eye naturally lands and illuminate a particularly beautiful flowering plant. This means leaving some areas in the dark for moonlight to work its magic.

Arrange your lighting in layers. Strings of overhead bistro lights over a table or over an arbor under which people congregate will allow you and your guests to see your immediate space clearly. Enter “strings of bistro lights” in your web browser to see what’s available.

Ambience landscape lighting creates a second layer if kept low and sprinkled here and there among shrubs, clumps of ornamental grasses or stands of herbaceous flowering plants. Just don’t overdo it. Your dark spaces are as important to a great look as lighted areas. Browse “ambience landscape lighting” for equipment ideas.

Add a third layer by selecting a tree or two and placing a fixture that throws light up into a tree. Browse “outdoor lighting fixtures” to see what’s available and pleasing to you.

Stars of your starlight show

Now for landscape plantings that are the stars of this starlight show.

Start with the aptly named moonflower vine (Ipomoea alba). It’s a relative of the morning glory, but this climber saves its pure-white blooms for darkness. Place it where it can be discovered growing in dim light.

And what’s a romantic night garden without fragrance? Include a gardenia (Gardenia jasminoides) for its beautiful, intense fragrance and soft white flowers. While it does bloom during the day, it actually releases more of its perfume at night to attract moths and other pollinators. It attracts humans, too.

Another plant with a heavy fragrance is night-blooming jasmine (Cestrum nocturnum). It’s perfectly at home in our Zone 9 climate, although it will appreciate covering when frosts hit. As daylight fails and night comes on, this nightshade family member (it’s not really a jasmine) spreads a warm scent widely around its area. You can train it as a vine or allow it to grow into a clump with 8-foot stems and long, white tubular flowers in rich clusters.

A few clumps of four o’clock Alba (Mirabilis jalapa) will bloom in the late afternoon but keep their large white blossoms open all night while giving you a bonus light citrus scent.

For a large bushy shrub to place where your lighting fixtures don’t reach but moonlight will, consider planting a mock orange (Philadelphus coronarius). In spring it covers itself with masses of pretty white flowers that carry a hint of orange blossom scent. For real citrus scent, consider planting real citrus: Meyer lemon, Bearss lime, navel orange or even grapefruit if you live in a warm part of the county. Citrus flower scent is the definition of purity.

You may be familiar with the sunny yellow flowers of evening primrose (Oenothera biennis), but there is a white form (Oenothera pallida) that would continue the white theme in your night garden. This plant begins to open its flowers just before twilight and keeps them open until the middle of the night — and it blooms from spring through late summer.

Cactus flowers are known for their beauty, and queen of the night cactus (Cereus hildmannianus) is no exception. Cactuses love Sonoma County, and this Sonoran Desert variety is also no exception. It grows 4 to 6 feet tall and produces white or yellow trumpets whose beauty is best seen at night. Place this cactus where it won’t get much water. Constantly wet feet will kill it.

The nocturne orchid’s home is in wet tropical regions, where it is an epiphyte (meaning it grows on other plants). The climate of south Florida is its preferred climate. But we can grow epiphytes here in our Zone 9 area if we give them a frequent misting. Place it near the gathering place, because while its flowers are inconspicuous, they are heavily fragrant with a fruity scent that some liken to strawberries or raspberries.

For a stunner in a planter near the gathering spot in your night garden, plant the annual ‘Midnight Candy’ night phlox (Zaluzianskya capensis). It blooms from summer through fall, its flowers are charming pinwheels of white petals with maroon undersides and when the clump in your planter is large, it gives off a fragrance that combines vanilla, marzipan and honey. As flowers age, shear lightly for repeat bloom. It likes rich, dark loam and regular watering.

Another fragrant annual with a loose blowsy appearance in pale colors is night-scented stock (Matthiola longipetala). Place in the background so its faint pink color won’t deter from your white theme. It starts wafting its scent as twilight falls and continues into the night. Its perfume is strong, so plant these 12-inch-tall annuals in a drift in a semi-shady spot where the scent will please visitors — and you.

There are, of course, many other white flowers you can use. Iceberg roses come to mind. But the ones listed above will make an ordinary part of any garden or landscape into a scene from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

And while spring may seem far off, fall is the best time to plant to set the stage for next year’s show under the stars.

Jeff Cox is a food and garden writer based in Kenwood. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net.