How to encourage biodiversity in your own backyard

It’s common to see articles about attracting hummingbirds, butterflies and beneficial insects to your garden. There also are lots of stories about controlling pests, from deer and rabbits to corn borers and squash bugs.

That’s not what this article is about.

Let’s take a step back and look at the garden in a more holistic way, as an interlocking system of plants and animals that form an ecology (a system where I scratch your back and you scratch mine and everyone benefits).

The benefits of a working ecological system in your garden are many. All creatures great and small are welcome in this garden. There is food for them all, from the one-celled bacteria in the soil to the deer that prune your shrubbery during the summer drought.

There’s a term for this “more-the-merrier” approach to maintaining a landscape or garden. It’s “biodiversity,” meaning that the greater the diversity of plants and animals, the more food there is for all of them and, most crucially, the healthier the ecology.

This is the insight organic gardening and farming was founded on. Its practitioners knew early on that spreading poisonous pesticides, herbicides and fungicides disrupts the ecology and reduces biodiversity.

On the other hand, once a healthy ecology is established, so are the biological checks and balances that keep most problems away.

A healthy ecology is resilient. If a disease or pest attack occurs, the ecological system responds by favoring the expansion of populations of creatures that naturally keep the pests and diseases in check.

Got an explosion of wild turkeys on your property? Let it be and soon the foxes will follow.

So, what can gardeners and property owners do to encourage biodiversity on their land?

The 10% rule

First and foremost, put away the agricultural chemicals. Organic gardens and landscapes are wholesome places for a diversity of life forms to inhabit. As many plants and animals as the land can sustain are welcome.

The next most important step is to devote at least 10% of your garden or property to whatever native plants volunteer when you leave it alone. The preponderance of what grows will be native plants that provide food, shelter and healthy habitat for the native insects that form the backbone of your ecology.

For instance, plants with umbrella-like seed heads — think of the Queen Anne’s lace of high summer — produce nectar that supports the adults of several beneficial native insects whose larvae are voracious eaters of pest insects.

A healthy ecology not only supports beneficial insects, it supports pest insects. Without the bad guys, there would be nothing for the good guys to eat. They would die off, leaving the place to the bad guys that feed on plants. Health isn’t an absence of pests; it’s a balanced mixture of pests and those that eat them.

Allowing 10% of whatever comes up to grow naturally leaves a lot of space in the rest of the garden. If you have a water feature such as a pond on your property, plant a weeping willow. Willows support the third-highest diversity of caterpillars of any plant, with at least 455 species using its leaves as food. And its nectar-rich flowers are favored by bees and other beneficial wildlife.

Also, check with California Flora Nursery (calfloranursery.com) in Fulton. This place is a treasure trove of native plants, the very plants that will do the most for the critters most at home in Sonoma County.

You can find milkweeds, Dutchman’s pipe (which swallowtail butterflies use as nurseries for their astonishingly beautiful caterpillars), California buckwheat (Erigonum fasciculatum), California aster (Symphitotrichum chilense) and several cultivars of the California fuchsia (Epilobium canum), along with oodles of other natives at this nursery.

Garden favorites of critters

There are garden perennial favorites that support insects, birds and other creatures. They include red hot poker (Kniphofia spp.), bee balm (Monarda spp.), perennial forms of spider flower (Cleome), salvia (many types of perennial sages), foxglove (Digitalis purpurea) and any of the dozens of fuchsias available.

When putting in your potager (herb garden for culinary use), be aware that pollinators like honey bees and many other beneficial insects love lavender, thyme, rosemary, borage, culinary sage, chives, dill, basil, oregano and mint.

Include viburnums when planting shrubbery. Few shrubs are as beneficial and attractive as viburnums, which benefit more than 100 kinds of butterflies and moths and at least 35 species of birds, which gobble their berries to fatten up for winter.

Also plant annuals that continue to bloom throughout the growing season and attract a wide variety of insects, including annual cleomes, alyssum, zinnias, sunflowers, annual varieties of salvias, calendulas and verbenas.

For more information about native plants for our area and all of California, visit the California Native Plants Society’s Calscape website at calscape.org.

As you welcome more plants and animals to your property and protect them from agricultural chemicals, you’ll find other creatures of all kinds will come to visit or even stay. The animals live close to nature and they know good, clean, fresh food when they come across it.

As for plants, just look at the health of a truly wild ecology, such as Alaska, parts of Montana, and even the wild reaches of the Sierra. Such places are managed and maintained by the creatures that live there, and they do the best job possible.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based garden and food writer who can be reached at jeffcox@sonic.net.