How to enjoy an amazing, bug-free winter camping adventure

Campers James Haworth, left, and Robert Gillanders enjoy hot coffee and oatmeal recently at the Irons Mountain campsite in Western Maryland. (Melanie D.G. Kaplan / for the Washington Post)

On my first night camping in Western Maryland two weeks ago, the mercury dipped into the 30s, and I had naively optimistic hopes for the 20-degree sleeping bag I’d borrowed. Inexplicably, I decided not to wear socks.

All night, I tried to warm my toes. My fingers were toasty, conveniently tucked under my arms, siphoning core heat from my body. But restricted in a narrow bag, I couldn’t curl into a warmer fetal position, or any position favorable to toe survival. I tried them all. I expended an embarrassing amount of energy flopping and tossing, futilely trying to heat my distant digits and certain I would look down in the morning to find 10 little specimens of frostbite. Despite my discomfort, I imagined that getting out of the bag to find socks would be a far graver exploit.

Eventually, I donned a hat, completely buried my head in the sleeping bag and caught a few winks. As I woke up and cringed at the thought of placing ice cold contacts on my eyeballs, I realized just how much I’d forgotten about wilderness survival. Ages ago, I was fairly competent at camping in the cold. But heading into a new season of the pandemic, I realized I was flunking winter camping. So before camping in even colder weather, I consulted some experts.

“If you’ve done your research and you’re prepared, camping in the cold is an incredible experience,” said Clare Arentzen, an outdoor guide for Appalachian Mountain Club in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, noting that snow and ice can transform even the most familiar destinations. “You see signs of animal activity all over the place. It’s quiet. There’s less crowding on the trails. It feels epic.” (Bonus: No bugs.)

“Winter camping is ridiculously fun,” said polar explorer Eric Larsen, who enjoys the challenges that winter camping presents. “You have to be more thoughtful about your gear, systems and attitude, but you also have the opportunity to explore new landscapes.” Larsen is planning a Greenland Ice Cap crossing and North Pole expedition for this winter and knows a thing or two about keeping warm in a sleeping bag. For frigid feet, he suggested puffy booties, which are essentially little sleeping bags and possibly my favorite gear that I don’t yet own.

Below are more tips and hacks from Arentzen, Larsen and other experts for staying safe and warm in the great outdoors this winter.

Understand the risks

Winter camping puts you at a much higher risk for hypothermia and frostbite, serious medical conditions that can sneak up if you’re not careful about your body temperature. According to the Mayo Clinic, hypothermia occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it, causing a dangerously low body temperature. It can happen quickly in any season, and, left untreated, can be deadly. Frostbite, most common on the fingers, toes, nose, ears, cheeks and chin, is caused by freezing of the skin and underlying tissues (frostnip is a milder form that doesn’t cause permanent damage). Learn about the early signs of hypothermia and frostbite, how to treat them and when it’s time to call it quits. Prevention is far easier than trying to warm up a dangerously cold body.

Winter is different

In winter, you have much smaller margins for safety. For example, Larsen said, if you sprain your ankle in the summer, you could rest on a rock for a while without serious repercussions. “That same sprained ankle in the winter, you have about five minutes before your body core temperature drops and you enter the first stages of hypothermia,” he said. Also keep in mind that ordinary tasks take considerably longer and days are shorter. Assembling tent poles with cold hands can be laborious, snow-covered trails can reduce travel speed and finding water can be tricky when streams are frozen. Arentzen said it also takes more time (and fuel) to cook with snow.

Gear up

If you already have the essential systems for three-season camping and hiking (such as shelter, extra clothes, sun protection, headlamp and first-aid kit), you’re well on your way to winter camping preparedness. “You don’t necessarily need different gear, but you do need additional gear,” said Larsen, who managed in his early dog-sled expeditions without any winter-specific items. Work with what you have. For example, wear long underwear under summer hiking pants. Arentzen said winter must-haves include a warm hat, balaclava, insulated gloves and insulated and waterproof hiking boots and gaiters to keep snow out of your boots. Kelly Sloan, founder of Alberta-based Odyssey Adventures for Women, said in all four Canadian seasons she wears neck warmers (also called neck gaiters) with flaps down the front and back to block cold air.