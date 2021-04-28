How to cook nettles for pasta, potatoes and more

If you have ever grabbed a stinging nettle by accident, you know why they are called “stinging.” Ouch!

But in fact, they easily can be tamed. With a few seconds of heat, their sting vanishes, leaving a delicious wild food with outstanding nutrients, including protein, fiber, iron, vitamin A and calcium.

The late Nancy Skall of Middleton Farm in Healdsburg was the first local vendor to sell nettles at a farmers market, and soon the race was on. Each year, more farmers offered them at farmers markets and farm stands such as the Green String Farm store in Petaluma.

Nettles are easy to gather throughout Sonoma County, especially along creek beds. To harvest them in the wild, you need to keep two things in mind. First and most obvious, wear protective gloves. But second, take note of the environment where you find them. If it is near a highly-traveled road, pass them by, as they will have had a near-constant wash of pollutants. Also, be sure that wherever you harvest them hasn’t been contaminated by chemical pesticides.

You’ll need to continue to protect your hands in the kitchen, too, until you’ve tamed that sting. If the nettles have a lot of stems, you’ll want to remove them, which is easiest to do before they are tamed. Use protective gloves and kitchen shears to snip the leaves from the stems. Use tongs to transfer the stems to the compost and transfer the leaves into whatever cooking vessel you’re using.

In a sense, congee is a blank canvas, much as polenta is. It is delicious on its own but blossoms with the right condiments and toppings. It’s best to put certain ingredients — nettles, spinach, chard and kale — directly into the congee as it cooks.

Spring Congee with Nettles, Favas and Scallions

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 tablespoon coconut oil

¾ cup rice (see Note below)

Kosher salt

3 to 6 cups homemade chicken, meat or vegetable stock or broth

2 bay leaves

2-inch piece of fresh ginger, pounded to open it up

4 cups loosely packed nettle leaves

1 cup fresh fava beans, shelled, blanched and peeled

Black pepper in a mill

5 scallions, trimmed and cut into very thin rounds

1 lemon, cut in wedges

Sriracha or other Asian-style hot sauce

Toasted sesame oil

Put the coconut oil into a large saucepan set over medium heat, add the rice, season with a little salt and stir for a minute or 2. Add the stock and enough water to make a total of 7 cups of liquid, along with the bay leaves and ginger.

Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to low, cover the pan and cook for 30 minutes. Stir the rice and continue to cook, covered, until the grains lose their distinct form and make a fairly thick porridge, about 30 to 45 minutes more. If at any point it seems too thick, thin with a little water. The texture can range from that of risotto to soup; it depends on your preference.

After the congee has been cooking for almost an hour, stir in the nettle leaves and continue to cook until done.

Remove from the heat and use tongs to remove and discard the ginger. Stir in the favas, season with several turns of black pepper, taste and correct for salt.

Enjoy right away, topped with some of the scallions, a squeeze of lemon and a shake or two of hot sauce and sesame oil.

Congee will keep, covered and refrigerated, for 4 to 5 days.

Note: It is traditional to use a long-grain white rice such as jasmine or basmati, but sometimes I use an Italian rice (Vialone Nano, Carnaroli or Arborio) or a Japanese rice. You also can use brown rice, but the cooking time will be much longer.

Variations

Top each serving with a poached, fried or scrambled egg before adding the condiments.

Top each serving with leftover fish, chicken or meat, heated.

To make the congee more traditional, top with a few shakes of fish sauce and soy sauce.

Add sliced avocado to each serving before adding a squeeze of lemon juice.

Nettle butter is a simple compound butter; it is easy to make and quite delicious. These butters typically are rolled into a cylinder and kept wrapped tightly, in parchment or wax paper and then in plastic wrap, so the butter does not absorb other flavors. Slice off what you need; rounds of compound butter usually are called “coins.”

Nettle Butter

Makes about ¾ cup

Kosher salt

1 to 1½ ounces fresh nettle leaves or about 6 ounces nettles on the stem

6 ounces butter, preferably local, at room temperature

Zest of 1 lemon

Black pepper in a mill

Fill a medium saucepan two-thirds full with water, add a tablespoon of salt and bring to a boil over high heat.

When the water boils, use tongs to drop the nettles in, pushing them down until they are submerged. Simmer 30 seconds.

Drain, reserving the liquid for soup or tea if you like, and let cool.