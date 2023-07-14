How to get your irises to bloom big

Question: Only a few of my bearded irises bloomed this season. They’re forming large clumps and seem to be getting pushed out of the ground. What is happening and what can I do about it?

Answer: Your irises need to be divided, and from now through September is the perfect time to do it.

Bearded iris (Iris germanica) grow from rhizomes, the underground part of the stem. Iris rhizomes resemble ginger, with roots emerging from the underside. Dutch iris (Iris x hollandica), on the other hand, grow from a bulb and do not need to be divided.

Each iris rhizome sends out multiple shoots over a few years. The shoots develop into new plants, which leads to overcrowding. The new plants compete for sunlight, water and nutrients, so the whole clump may begin to die out. You should divide the irises that grow from rhizomes every three to five years, in midsummer. You can then replant them into a larger space, add another iris bed or give the extra plants away to friends.

To divide your irises, start by soaking your knife or pruning shears in a solution of one part bleach to nine parts water for about 30 minutes to prevent the spread of disease-causing microorganisms. Then cut the leaves to about 6 inches, cleaning your knife or pruners with the bleach solution after working on each plant. The remaining leaves form an arc, with the rhizomes at the center.

Next, start digging at least 6 inches beyond the base of the plants to avoid damaging the rhizomes. Lift the whole clump out of the soil with a garden fork. Gently pull the rhizomes apart or cut them apart with a clean, sharp knife. Keep only the largest rhizomes and discard any old, soft or damaged ones.

Trim the roots on the underside of the rhizome to about 3 inches. Remember to clean your tool with the bleach solution after each cut. Brush off any soil left on the rhizome or spray it off with water, if necessary, then let them air dry. Rhizomes can be left out of the ground for almost two weeks.

When you’re ready to replant your irises, prepare a bed in a sunny, well-draining location and amend the soil with plenty of organic material. Dig shallow holes 18 to 24 inches apart, with a mound at the center. You could plant them closer together, for example 12 to 14 inches apart, but then you would have to divide them again sooner.

Place each rhizome over the mound with its roots spreading downward and cover it with soil. Leave the top of each division at or slightly above soil level. Plant your irises in groups of three or five, with an arc formed by their leaves facing the same way so they’ll all grow in the same direction. Water them once a week until established. After that, once a month is sufficient, except in times of severe drought. Never mulch irises; they’re susceptible to rot if the soil is kept too moist.

Contributors to this week's column were Patricia Decker, Karen Felker and Patricia Rosales. The UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County (sonomamg.ucanr.edu) provides environmentally sustainable, science-based horticultural information to Sonoma County home gardeners.