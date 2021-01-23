How to grow your garden with plant and tree cuttings

Winter is the best time to prune many deciduous plants. It’s a time when they are dormant and bare of leaves, making branches easy to see. Dormant pruning also stimulates growth in spring, when plants resume growing.

This time of year is also a good time to propagate many of these plants, making what are called hardwood or dormant cuttings. These cuttings are an easy way to cultivate more of the plants you like for your garden or to give away. Some plants are very easy to propagate and can simply be planted in the soil while others take a little more effort. There are a few simple rules for propagation that will lead to many new plants.

When you select branches or shoots for cutting, make sure to choose wood from the previous season’s growth, specifically the previous summer. A general rule is that young wood roots easily and older wood does not. Try to select straight branches — they’re much easier to work with than curved ones. If there are spent flowers or flower buds on the branch, cut them off. You want all the energy in the cutting to go to making roots or leaves, not flowers.

Often plants root best at the nodes where the leaves grew. Trim each cutting so the bottom is just below a leaf node. The top likewise should be trimmed just above a leaf node.

How to cut

How long should each cutting be? Generally, make dormant cuttings from about 5 to 12 inches long, depending on the distance between the buds or nodes where leaves were.

As a general rule, it is important with most plants to have half the cutting below the soil level and half above. Plan on about two to three bud nodes below soil level and two to three above it. Plants with a short distance between the nodes, such as bluebeard (Caryopteris), only need cuttings to be about 6 inches long. Grapes often have quite a number of inches between each node, so a foot-long cutting will only have three or four bud nodes. Each grape cutting may need to be about a foot long. The half-above-the-soil, half-below rule is the most important one to follow.

Planting

Where should they be planted? Some plants like grapes, creek dogwoods and willow root very easily and can be planted in the ground in situ, provided the site always is kept moist. I have seen roses successfully propagated in this way, too. But many people prefer to start dormant cuttings in pots. Following the half-above, half-below rule, select a pot of the correct size to house the cutting. Many people use 1-gallon size pots.

What potting soil should be used? For easy root cuttings, regular garden soil may work fine if it drains well. But many people prefer to use bagged potting soil, as it is sterile and doesn’t contain pathogens that may affect the cuttings. Choose one that is well-drained. Perlite is the best ingredient in potting soils for drainage and for rooting. Professionals use 100% perlite to root cuttings in. It is vital that the pots don’t dry out. They should be kept in a bright to semi-shady spot but out of direct sun.

Put the potting soil or garden soil in the pots. Don’t firm it down right away. Use a pencil to make appropriately sized holes. Place the cutting in a hole, then firm the soil around it. You may need to add more soil on top. Make sure to leave about an inch to the top of the pot so you can easily water it.

How many cuttings to a pot? You don’t want them to touch or the leaves to touch when they leaf out. Good air circulation is important. Keep the soil consistently moist but not wet.

When are they rooted?

When do you know the cuttings are rooted? Have patience. Cuttings taken in December or January likely will not root until around March or even April. A good indication of rooting is new growth in the spring. Don’t disturb the cuttings right away. Gently tug on a cutting. If it comes up easily, it may not be rooted. If it doesn’t, it likely is rooted. Wait until there is strong new growth on the cuttings before you shift them very carefully to individual pots. They should continue to root there until they are ready to be planted in the ground.

Some plants like creek dogwoods or willow root so easily you can just put the cuttings in water. When roots form, just pot each plant.

Some people dip each cutting in root hormone to aid rooting. It can be helpful. If propagation appeals to you or even if you are starting seeds, you may want to consider investing in an electric bottom heat mat. Bottom heat stimulates cuttings to root. Many are preset to about 68 degrees, a good temperature to root cuttings and start seeds. Seeds germinate quickly in warm soil. You also can use the heat mat in the summer to root summer softwood cuttings, which will be the subject of another column.

What plants root well? Trees like oaks do not and are best propagated by acorns. Shrubs that are dormant in winter are often a good choice.

Some examples of plant choices for hardwood cuttings are creek dogwood, Caryopteris, Chilopsis, crape myrtle, butterfly bush, fig, Fuchsia, grape, lilac, mock orange, pomegranate, Ribes sanguineum, roses, snowberry, vitex and viburnum.

