How to help trees suffering in the drought

As Sonoma County, like the rest of California, suffers through a severe drought, we are being asked to reduce our water use. But how much can you cut back and still keep your trees alive? Learn how to care for trees in this dry period with a free Zoom event Tuesday, Oct. 19, put on by Daily Acts of Petaluma.

John Shribbs, a member of ReLeaf Petaluma, will discuss the best methods for watering and tips for reusing water in the home to keep your trees healthy. ReLeaf is a recently formed group that promotes planting and stewardship of native trees and shrubs to benefit the Petaluma watershed.

The program will consist of a brief presentation followed by time for questions. 5:30 p.m. A recording will be available for those who miss the live talk. To register, visit dailyacts.org. For information, call 707-789-9664.

Paws for love fall Garden Paw’ty

Stock up on plants, vintage garden decor, pottery, birdhouses and other gifts for home and garden at the “Paws in the Garden Paw’ty” Oct. 23 at the Windsor Town Green.

The gathering benefits Paws for Loving Foundation, which helps animals in need. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome.

Look for plants to rejuvenate your garden, including succulents, perennials, bulbs and irises at bargain prices. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Ellyn@pawsforlove.info or 707-799-6151. Pawsforlove.info

Save water with gray water

All that water coming out of your washing machine could be put to use in your garden. Learn how to conserve by reusing your graywater in a Laundry-to-Landscape webinar Thursday, Oct. 21.

Hosted by Daily Acts’ graywater expert Laura Allen, the online session will cover DIY design considerations, code requirements and how to design your landscape to use every drop of graywater produced. 6-7:30 p.m. To register, visit dailyacts.org.

Learn how to show more love for your geraniums

The Santa Rosa Garden Club is holding a free workshop Sunday, Oct. 17, devoted to geraniums. The class will cover the different varieties of geraniums/pelargoniums and how to propagate and care for them. Attendees will be able to prepare their own cuttings to take home. All materials will be supplied. 10 a.m. to noon in the back parking lot of the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

Space is limited. Contact 707-546-5925 or email santarosagardenclub@gmail.com to enroll.

Willowside School plant sale

The nursery at Willowside School will be open on Saturday, Oct. 16, for shoppers looking for bargains on perennials, roses, salvias, abutilons, grasses and succulents. The student-supported nursery also has more than 40 varieties of specialty Japanese maples for $30 - 70. The price for other plants is $5 for a one-gallon container. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road in west Santa Rosa. For information, call 707-569-4724.

Submit home- and garden-related news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Please allow at least three weeks’ notice for events.