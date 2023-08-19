How to highlight your hallways

From the initial point of entry to passageways between rooms, hallways serve as visual connectors in the home.

Often ignored, hallways can serve as a key design opportunity to unify or extend a color palette and overall aesthetic.

To begin your hallway design story, start with the point of entry, then build upon your design vision.

A point or entry can be a foyer, initial entry nook or a focus wall. First impressions are made within the first 10 seconds of entering a space. It is critical that this first impression is strong and memorable. It sets the tone for the remainder of the residence.

Some hallway decor options often include:

— Mirrors

— Artwork

— Shelves

— Consoles

— Benches

Some do's and don'ts:

Do’s

Do select a bold or inspirational piece that makes a strong first impression.

Do use elements such as mirrors to open up the space.

Do use smaller-scale furniture such as consoles and benches.

Don’ts

Don’t overcrowd an entry with too many items or oversized furniture.

Don’t introduce colors in hallways that aren’t cohesive with your overall color scheme. Use hallway decor as a connector.

Don’t make hallways overly personalized. Use them as ways to extend your design style.