How to hike safely when snow and ice make mountain trails dicey

Eric Lewis' Christmas Eve hike up Cucamonga Peak offers a valuable lesson for anyone who's thinking about scaling the Southern California heights in the snow.

Lewis, 57, had been working his way through the SoCal Six-Pack of Peaks Challenge, and Cucamonga was his fifth in the series. But it was the first time he'd hiked a summit blanketed in snow.

So before he made the trip early on Dec. 24, the Riverside County resident researched the trail, the conditions and the equipment he would need — microspikes and hiking poles — to make the trek. He also grabbed the beanie his daughter had given him, not realizing the crucial role it would soon play.

Lewis said he ran into barely anyone on the trail, but he does remember encountering a female hiker who commented on his microspikes and her lack of snow-hiking gear.

After making it to the top and snapping a few photos, Lewis said, he came across the female hiker again on his way back down. She had fallen badly and was being attended to by three other hikers.

"She got a pretty significant gash on her head and she was complaining that her neck and back hurt a lot, but overall she was conscious," he said.

Lewis took out his Garmin inReach Mini, a satellite communicator, and activated the "S.O.S." function.

He and the other hikers stayed with the woman for almost two hours before a first and then a second helicopter arrived to airlift her to safety. The rescuers hadn't been able to spot the group at first, so when they asked Lewis for anything significant they could look for, he mentioned the emergency blanket he'd placed around the injured hiker and his beanie — both of which were bright orange. That did the trick.

Snow is now piling up on peaks across Southern California, including popular hiking spots in the Angeles National Forest and the San Gabriel Mountains. And as Scott Elliott of the California State Parks system noted, hiking in the snow, or simply coming to the mountains in the winter, can be a spectacular experience.

"That said, it's absolutely critical that everyone plan ahead and think through considerations for weather, vehicular travel and recreational safety once hiking to ensure a safe, and therefore enjoyable, time in the mountains," said Elliott, the system's deputy chief of law enforcement and emergency services. "Remember that even a seemingly quick jaunt to the snow can be problematic, or much worse, if hikers are not properly prepared."

Here are some tips from Elliott and other experts for enjoying a hike in the snow this winter season.

Before you decide to go

Know your abilities.Whether you're a seasoned snow hiker or planning your first trek, Elliott said, bear in mind that even a short trip in the snow can be "grueling compared to a walk on a maintained pathway."

"The extra resistance from boots or snowshoes going in and out of the snow on your trek can quickly wear a person down," Elliott said.

For people interested in hiking Mt. Baldy or Ontario Peak in the San Gabriel Mountains for the first time, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department advises against it unless you have solid mountaineering skills.

Donna Newlin, one of the department's search and rescue crew members, said Mt. Baldy is often found on lists of the most dangerous mountains in the U.S., and experienced mountaineers have died hiking it in the winter.

"Hikers new to traveling in the snow should select more moderate terrain to gain experience," she said.

Weather changes the terrain.A person might be very familiar with a trail or park in the spring or summer, but the winter can make navigation more challenging.

"Trails, trail markers and landmarks can all be obscured or look entirely different in a snowy landscape," Elliott said.

For example, he pointed to the calls he used to field at the Donner Memorial State Park ranger station in Truckee around this time of year. Hikers would become lost and call for help even though they hadn't made it very far down the trail, Elliot said.

You could be about a "baseball-park-length away" from your car and still get lost because it looks so unfamiliar, he said.

Newlin added that snow is a highly variable surface and conditions can change throughout the day, depending on the effects of the sun and the temperature.

Assess your risk. It's all about weighing the consequences of a fall.

"Once you start sliding down an icy slope, it is very difficult to stop that slide," Newlin said.

She suggested considering what the surface conditions could be later in the day when the temperature drops.

"Our teams rescue a lot of hikers who are able to cross steep slopes early in the day when the snow is soft, only to find their route back out to the trailhead has become dangerously icy," she said.