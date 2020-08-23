How to keep your pets safe from wildfire smoke

If wildfire smoke is causing your eyes to itch and your throat to feel sore, imagine if you couldn't express that feeling to anyone else.

That could be how your pet is feeling right now, said Marin Humane Society spokesperson Lisa Bloch. "Remember that if smoke is unhealthy for us, it's unhealthy for our pets," she said. "It's incumbent upon us to keep an eye on our pets. They can't tell us that they're not feeling great."

Bloch said it's best to keep pets inside and the windows closed as much as possible during poor air quality days. This is not the time to take your dog on a long run. Instead, there are plenty of ways to keep them entertained and tire them out inside. She suggested working on training, playing tug of war or using a food puzzle.

If you have an older pet or a pet with heart or lung problems, keep an especially close eye on them, said Jennifer Scarlett, President of the SF SPCA. They should only go out for quick bathroom breaks.

If your pet is coughing, gagging, has excessive open-mouth breathing, watery or irritated eyes, nasal discharge, weakness and stumbling, or reduced appetite, you should call your veterinarian.

Bloch and Scarlett both said birds are especially vulnerable to smoke. They should not go outside and if a birdcage is normally kept near a window, it should be moved temporarily.

In case of evacuation, remember to pack a bag for your pet and include any medication, identification documents, food and any other necessary travel items.

"If you're evacuated, always take your pet with you," Bloch said.

Tessa McLean is a digital editor with SFGATE. Email her at tessa.mclean@sfgate.com or follow her on Twitter @mcleantessa.