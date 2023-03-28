Crab cakes are classic, but also a lot of work. You can make more and freeze them to cook later.

Well, finally. Here we are in the middle of Dungeness crab season.

In recent years, the start of the season has been delayed to prevent migrating whales from becoming entangled in the buoy lines that mark the location of the crab pots. Entanglements of blue and humpback whales in crab lines last year also prompted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to cut the 2021-2022 crab harvest season short, in April. Typically, it runs into late May or early June.

Prices for crab were up around Christmas and New Year’s — when crab is a standard holiday treat — but now have backed off to $5.99 a pound at stores like Oliver’s.

Like most foods harvested from the wild, crab production varies. In 2005, the West Coast crab haul peaked at nearly 90 million pounds. In 2022, it was a little less than half that.

Dungeness crab aren’t particularly long-lived. Their maximum life expectancy is about 10 years, although most crabs are harvested when they’re about 4 years old and their carapaces are between 6¼ and 7 inches across.

For their first two years, our local crabs are juveniles, living suspended in the water column rather than on the bottom. Late in their second year, they drift toward shore. Some will hitch a ride toward shore by attaching themselves to small purple windblown jellyfish that sail to beaches from offshore areas.

Because adult crabs may cannibalize the juveniles, the young prefer shallow estuarine areas with protective structures like pilings, woody debris and eelgrass.

Dungeness crabs can only successfully mate when the female is newly molted in the early spring. It’s during this spring season that adult males, which don’t molt until late summer, seek out females ready to molt and lock them in a pre-mating embrace, which can last for two or more weeks. The females molt and the males deposit their spermatophores. Then in the fall, the females extrude eggs and fertilize them with the spermatophores stored from the spring mating. As the eggs approach hatching, they turn from orange to blackish, and then the females release them into the water to begin the life cycle anew.

Most stores will sell precooked crab and clean and crack them for you. The following recipe calls for lump crab meat, found in the large claws, large first joints behind the claws and in pockets along the crab’s central body where the legs attached. This central body should be broken into halves. Carefully pick out the lump crab meat.

The pieces for crab cakes should be the size of the last joint of your index finger. Larger pieces may prevent the crab cakes from holding together. Reserve any shredded meat for crab cocktail.

Double this recipe and make extra cakes for your freezer. It’s a lot of work to pick all that crab meat. But having crab cakes in the freezer, ready to thaw and cook, makes your kitchen a very special one.

Dungeness Crab Cakes

Makes 3 servings

2 large eggs

2 ½ tablespoons mayonnaise

1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

¼ teaspoon sea salt

¼ cup finely minced celery

2 tablespoons finely minced fresh Italian parsley

1 pound lump crab meat

½ cup plain panko

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

In a large bowl, combine the eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, celery and parsley until well-mixed.

Add the crabmeat and panko. Use a rubber spatula to gently combine all the ingredients, being careful not to shred the crabmeat.

Shape ½ cup amounts into cakes; you should have six. Place on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil, cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour for them to set.

Preheat a large skillet over medium heat and coat the bottom with the olive oil. When the pan is hot, place the cakes in the pan and cook 3-5 minutes on a side, until golden brown. Serve the crab cakes warm with a side of tartar sauce for dipping.

If you double the recipe to make cakes for freezing, wrap each uncooked cake in wax paper or cling wrap, place in a covered container and freeze. Allow to thaw before cooking.