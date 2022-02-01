How to make ‘extra-good’ guacamole

Avocados are a true superfood.

First of all, they’re nutritional champions. In one study, subjects ate a half to one-and-a-half avocados a day. Their total blood cholesterol began to fall in one week, and their weight didn’t increase. Although avocados can be up to 30% fat, they average only 136 to 150 calories per half an avocado. And they’re good sources of vitamins, especially A, B, C and E.

They have more potassium than bananas, and — unusual in a fruit — they have 2.4 grams of protein per 100 grams of flesh, and that is a complete protein with all the essential amino acids. They’re also packed with soluble fiber — four and a half times more than apples!

Instead of ripening on the tree like most fruits, avocados ripen about a week or two after they’re picked — like Bartlett pears. Instead of growing sweeter as it ripens, like most fruit, an avocado fattens up, filling itself with precious avocado oil that has a greater percentage of heart-healthy monounsaturated fat (primarily oleic acid) than olive oil and, for cooking, a higher smoke point (490 degrees) than olive oil.

Salad, soup ideas

The buttery texture and bland flavor of Hass and Fuerte avocados give the cook the opportunity to contrast it with sweet, spicy, sour, salty and even savory flavors. Tropical and semitropical fruits like citrus, pineapple, guava, banana, dates and mango are natural partners with avocados.

Grapefruit, with its sweet acidity, makes perhaps the best match of any citrus fruit, although limes surely aren’t far behind. Condiments like salt, vinegar (especially balsamic) and sugar all complement avocados. Slices of fresh chile peppers, onions and tomatoes work well with avocados in all kinds of salads.

Ripe avocados will thicken soups, but make sure to incorporate the pureed flesh just before serving. Because of its tannin content, avocado turns bitter when cooked.

It will give salad dressings a smooth, creamy texture without imparting a strong favor.

In a blender, combine two parts avocado, one part low-fat cream cheese and enough pineapple juice to make a creamy dressing for fruit salads.

In Guatemala, ripe avocados are served alongside a hot soup or entree, with the diner scooping out the avocado flesh to add it to the dish just before eating. A gourmet breakfast there might be a half an avocado topped with scrambled eggs and anchovies.

Brazilians think of avocado as a fruit and use it in sorbets, ice cream and milk shakes. New Zealanders like avocado ice cream, too. There they blend avocado, lemon juice, orange juice, orange zest, milk, cream, sugar and a bit of salt, then freeze the mixture, thaw it until they can beat it to a creamy consistency and refreeze it.

In the United States, besides its use in sushi, salads and sandwiches, avocados are sometimes stuffed with seafood, such as shrimp or crab salad. Slices form the base of many hors d’oeuvres.

Most commercial avocados in our Sonoma County markets are hybrids of three wild species. Our common avocado is the Hass (sometimes spelled Haas). It has a pebbly, brownish-greenish-black skin when ripe and is named after the Wisconsin mailman who escaped those cold winters and moved to Pasadena, where he crossed Mexican and Guatemalan avocados to grow the variety that now occupies more than 70% of the U.S. avocado market.

From January to June, we may find a pear-shaped variety called Fuerte in our markets. It’s a natural hybrid between the Mexican and Guatemalan varieties that appeared at Atlixco, Mexico, at the beginning of the 20th century. It was once the leading California avocado and continues to be the leading variety in Europe.

These two varieties dominate the market in America as well as South America.

When the Spanish arrived in the New World around 1500, they found avocados growing from the Aztec Empire in Mexico down to the Inca Empire in Peru and northern Chile. The Aztec word for avocado was ahuacatl, which meant both the fruit and human testicles, since the fruit grows in pairs. The Aztecs prepared a dish from avocados that they called ahuaca-mulli, which today we call guacamole.

This recipe comes from years of tinkering with guacamole, trying to improve it every time I make it. This is where I’ve gotten to with it, and I’m very pleased to be here.

Extra-Good Guacamole

Makes about 2 cups

2 ripe avocados

1 medium onion, diced

1 serrano chile, finely diced

3 sprigs cilantro

¼ teaspoon sea salt

2 small tomatillos, diced

Juice of 1 lime

Mash one avocado and dice the other.

Place half the diced onion, half the chile, the cilantro leaves (stems removed) and the salt in a mortar and grind together.

Mix the mashed avocado with the diced tomatillos, the lime juice and the contents of the mortar, then gently fold in the diced avocado and the rest of the onion.

