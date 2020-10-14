How to make hummus at home

Whenever I want hummus, I do the same thing as when I feel like having a cup of chai — I make it.

I’ve been enjoying both since long before they became supermarket staples and honestly, I don’t understand why people in the United States buy the prepared versions. Homemade versions are better, inexpensive and easier on the environment, with less packaging. Both are also very easy to make, even if you’re not an accomplished cook. I almost always have all the needed ingredients in my pantry.

There are nearly countless versions of hummus in delis today, from olive to sweet potato to pumpkin to white bean varieties. I prefer original hummus, but my rule is if you like it, then enjoy it. Still, I don’t think adding additional ingredients will improve a traditional dish that has been enjoyed for eons. I find adding ingredients diminishes the flavor of the hummus; you lose the contrast of tastes and textures.

Today’s recipes feature my favorite hummus, along with a version made with hazelnuts and white beans, which I think is a better version than white beans and tahini, along with a lamb or eggplant sandwich.

The most important thing to do when you are making hummus is to taste it. It should taste extremely delicious. You may need to adjust the amounts of lemon juice, cumin and salt to get it exactly right’ don’t be afraid to do so. Taste, adjust, taste, adjust several times until it’s perfect for you. If it seems a bit hot from the garlic, don’t worry. Let it rest for 30 minutes or so and the heat will subside and everything will be perfectly balanced.

Hummus bi Tahini

Makes about 3 cups

1 ½ cups (9 ounces) dried chickpeas, soaked in water overnight and drained

6 garlic cloves, crushed and chopped

½ teaspoon chipotle powder or ¼ teaspoon each of hot paprika and smoked paprika

⅔ cup raw sesame tahini

Juice of 1 lemon, plus more to taste

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

2 teaspoons ground cumin

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

Cook the chick peas in salted water until they are very tender, about 50 to 60 minutes. Drain thoroughly, return to the pan and cover with cool water. Skim off the skins that float to the surface, stirring the cooked chickpeas now and then to loosen any skins that still cling. Remove them.

When all the skins have been removed, drain the chickpeas, set aside ¼ cup and put the remainder in the work bowl of a food processor. Add the garlic, chipotle powder, tahini, lemon juice and salt. Pulse several times, until the mixture forms a very smooth puree.

Taste the hummus for salt and for acid; if it seems at all flat, add more of both. If it seems a bit stiff, add a tablespoon or two of warm water. Scrape the sides of the work bowl with a rubber spatula and pulse several times. Add the cumin, 4 tablespoons of the olive oil and 2 tablespoons of the parsley and pulse.

Taste again and correct for salt.

Transfer the hummus to a serving bowl and let rest for 30 minutes.

To serve, drizzle the remaining two tablespoons of olive oil over the hummus, sprinkle the remaining tablespoon of parsley over it and scatter the reserved whole chickpeas on top. Enjoy with triangles of flatbread and a selection of vegetables such as celery, carrots and jicama, all thinly sliced.

Stored covered in the refrigerator, hummus will keep for several days. It can be enjoyed cold but is best at room temperature.

Variations:

• Use all the chickpeas in the hummus and scatter pomegranate arils over the hummus just before serving.

• If you have preserved lemons on hand, mince a wedge and scatter it on top with the chickpeas, parsley and olive oil.

• If you have smoked salt, sprinkle a bit over the hummus just before serving it.

If you have lavosh flatbread on hand, you can use it instead of bread to make this delicious sandwich. Simply build the sandwich as described below, roll it into a cylinder, cut it into ¾-inch thick rounds and enjoy.

Lamb Sandwich with Hummus & Spearmint, with an Eggplant Variation

Makes 1 sandwich, easily increased

2 slices sourdough hearth bread of choice

½ cup hummus, more or less to taste

Several spearmint leaves

Several thin slices of roasted leg of lamb, preferably rare or medium rare

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 or 3 very thin slices of red onion

Lightly toast the bread and set it on a clean work surface. Spread hummus over both pieces, doing so in one fell swoop; do not rub it into the bread. Add the spearmint leaves to the bottom piece of bread, layer the lamb on top and season with salt and several generous turns of black pepper. Top with the red onion.

Add the second slice of bread and enjoy right away.