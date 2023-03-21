How to make Mac and Cheese for adults

In this version, both Tabasco and chipotle contribute heat that most younger palates eschew.|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 21, 2023, 9:47AM
Updated 1 hour ago

It’s almost impossible not to think about comfort foods these days. If we’re not slogging through torrential rain, we’re worrying about the news. So put more butter on that popcorn! we think to ourselves. What’s one more taco? Why save the rest of the ice cream for later when you can have it now?

We’re starting to see spring foods in our markets, but the latest downpour discourages cravings for those light and bright dishes just yet. There will be plenty of time later to savor spring’s asparagus, artichokes, early strawberries, rhubarb and fresh favas. But for now, we need comfort cooking, or at least I do, especially with next week’s forecast of several more days of rain.

And so I have turned to favorite comfort foods, once again. Things had better lighten up over the next couple of weeks or I’m going to run out of comfort foods and may have to feature bacon for breakfast, lunch, dinner and a midnight snack!

If we didn’t know better, a lot of us would think macaroni and cheese was invented in a box and homemade versions came later. But commercial versions are made for timid palates. Whether Annie’s, Trader Joe’s, Kraft or one of a dozen other brands, you can be certain there’s no Tabasco or chipotle in any of them. In this version, both Tabasco and chipotle contribute heat that most younger palates eschew.

Macaroni and Cheese for Grown ups

Makes 6 - 8 servings

1 cup bread crumbs, commercial or homemade, see Note

4 ounces bacon

2 teaspoons dry mustard, such as Colman’s

½ - 1 teaspoon chipotle powder

1 tablespoon Tabasco sauce

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

3 large eggs, beaten

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 pound cheddar cheese, grated

1 pound Italian Fontina or similar cheese, in small pieces

1 pound dried ditalini or similar Italian pasta shape

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Make the bread crumbs, if using homemade, and set them aside.

Fry the bacon in a heavy skillet set over medium heat until it is crisp. Transfer to absorbent paper.

In a small bowl, mix together the dry mustard, chipotle powder and hot sauce, using more or less chipotle powder depending on your preference for heat. Add a little water, a teaspoon or 2, to make a paste.

In a large bowl, combine the milk, cream and eggs. Season with salt and several generous turns of black pepper. Stir in the mustard paste and fold in the cheddar cheese and half of the other cheese. Set aside.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. When the water boils, cook the pasta until it is al dente. Drain it, rinse it under cool running water and drain thoroughly, shaking off as much water as possible.

Fold the pasta into the cheese and milk mixture. Crumble the bacon and fold it into the mixture, along with the remaining cheese.

Put the macaroni and cheese into a 4-quart baking dish and spread the bread crumbs over the top, using only as much as you need to make a ¼-inch-thick layer. Cover tightly with foil and bake 20 minutes. Remove the foil and bake 10 minutes more, until the mixture is hot and bubbly and the bread crumbs are lightly browned.

Remove from the oven, let rest 10 to 15 minutes and enjoy hot.

Note: To make bread crumbs at home, cut several slices from a 2-day-old loaf of hearth bread and tear the slices into chunks. Put about 1 cup of bread into a food processor fitted with a metal blade and pulse until the chunks are reduced to crumbs. Continue until you have as many bread crumbs as you need. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator for a week or so.

In 1987, Marion Cunningham’s “The Breakfast Book” was released. Over the years, I have referred to the book again and again, including for this luxurious yet humble potato pie. Here it is with flourishes I’ve added over time. It’s all about potatoes, bacon and butter, a triad that needs little else to sooth whatever ails us. This doesn’t have to be breakfast. It makes a fine dinner, especially on a blustery night.

Potato Bacon Pie

Makes one 8-inch pie

3 large russet potatoes, washed

2 teaspoons butter, at room temperature

Black pepper in a mill

Kosher salt, to taste

½ cup half-and-half or cream

12 slices bacon, fried until crisp and drained

Butter, crème fraîche, lemon wedges and snipped chives, for topping

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Pierce the potatoes deeply in several places with a very thin sharp knife or similar implement. Set the potatoes on the middle rack of the oven and bake until tender when pierced with a fork or bamboo skewer, about 60 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool. (You can do this several hours or a day before completing the recipe.)

To finish the pie, butter an 8-inch pie pan and preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Grate the potatoes on the large blade of a box grater or use the heel of your hand to crush each one into small bits. Put the potato into a bowl and season heavily with black pepper and to taste with salt.

Crumble the bacon and add it to the potato, along with the half-and-half or cream. Tip the mixture into the pie pan, use a rubber spatula to smooth it and set on the middle rack of the oven. Cook for 40 minutes or until the top is lightly browned.

Remove from the oven and let rest 5 to 10 minutes.

Cut into wedges and enjoy right away, with one or more of the condiments alongside.

Occasionally, I stop at Westside Cafe in Sebastopol for a wedge of cinnamon coffee cake. It is similar to mine and its appeal is that it’s just a wedge, not a whole cake. My most recent stop didn’t turn out so well. I had just settled down to enjoy it with a perfect cafe au lait when Lark, one of my pups, excitably begged me to follow her into the next room. I did, briefly forgetting that the coffee cake was within reach of her younger brother, Bobby. I ran back but it was too late. Guess there was a whole coffee cake in my near future. Enjoy this warm with extra butter and, if life is particularly challenging, a rasher or two of crisp bacon.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Makes one 9-inch-by-9-inch cake

For the topping

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ cup brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons butter, at room temperature

½ cup chopped and toasted walnuts or pecans, optional

For the cake

Butter, at room temperature

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup crème fraîche or best-quality sour cream

2 large eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

First, make the topping. To do so, put the flour, sugar, salt and cinnamon into a medium bowl and use a fork to blend together thoroughly. Use the fork to work in the butter until it forms uniform crumbs. If using nuts, fold them in and set aside the topping mixture.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch-by-9-inch baking dish.

Put the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt into a bowl and stir quickly with a fork to blend thoroughly.

In a separate bowl, combine the crème fraîche, beaten eggs and vanilla and mix until smooth. Add the dry ingredients and use a wooden spoon or medium rubber spatula to mix thoroughly but quickly; do not overmix or the coffee cake will be tough. Pour into the buttered pan.

Sprinkle the topping over the batter, set the pan on the middle rack of the pre-heated oven and bake until the cake has risen and is lightly browned, about 20 minutes. When it’s done, the top will spring back when touched very lightly.

Remove from the oven and let cool for about 10 minutes, before removing the coffee cake from the pan. Enjoy warm.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

