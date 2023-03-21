How to make Mac and Cheese for adults

It’s almost impossible not to think about comfort foods these days. If we’re not slogging through torrential rain, we’re worrying about the news. So put more butter on that popcorn! we think to ourselves. What’s one more taco? Why save the rest of the ice cream for later when you can have it now?

We’re starting to see spring foods in our markets, but the latest downpour discourages cravings for those light and bright dishes just yet. There will be plenty of time later to savor spring’s asparagus, artichokes, early strawberries, rhubarb and fresh favas. But for now, we need comfort cooking, or at least I do, especially with next week’s forecast of several more days of rain.

And so I have turned to favorite comfort foods, once again. Things had better lighten up over the next couple of weeks or I’m going to run out of comfort foods and may have to feature bacon for breakfast, lunch, dinner and a midnight snack!

If we didn’t know better, a lot of us would think macaroni and cheese was invented in a box and homemade versions came later. But commercial versions are made for timid palates. Whether Annie’s, Trader Joe’s, Kraft or one of a dozen other brands, you can be certain there’s no Tabasco or chipotle in any of them. In this version, both Tabasco and chipotle contribute heat that most younger palates eschew.

Macaroni and Cheese for Grown ups

Makes 6 - 8 servings

1 cup bread crumbs, commercial or homemade, see Note

4 ounces bacon

2 teaspoons dry mustard, such as Colman’s

½ - 1 teaspoon chipotle powder

1 tablespoon Tabasco sauce

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

3 large eggs, beaten

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 pound cheddar cheese, grated

1 pound Italian Fontina or similar cheese, in small pieces

1 pound dried ditalini or similar Italian pasta shape

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Make the bread crumbs, if using homemade, and set them aside.

Fry the bacon in a heavy skillet set over medium heat until it is crisp. Transfer to absorbent paper.

In a small bowl, mix together the dry mustard, chipotle powder and hot sauce, using more or less chipotle powder depending on your preference for heat. Add a little water, a teaspoon or 2, to make a paste.

In a large bowl, combine the milk, cream and eggs. Season with salt and several generous turns of black pepper. Stir in the mustard paste and fold in the cheddar cheese and half of the other cheese. Set aside.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. When the water boils, cook the pasta until it is al dente. Drain it, rinse it under cool running water and drain thoroughly, shaking off as much water as possible.

Fold the pasta into the cheese and milk mixture. Crumble the bacon and fold it into the mixture, along with the remaining cheese.

Put the macaroni and cheese into a 4-quart baking dish and spread the bread crumbs over the top, using only as much as you need to make a ¼-inch-thick layer. Cover tightly with foil and bake 20 minutes. Remove the foil and bake 10 minutes more, until the mixture is hot and bubbly and the bread crumbs are lightly browned.

Remove from the oven, let rest 10 to 15 minutes and enjoy hot.

Note: To make bread crumbs at home, cut several slices from a 2-day-old loaf of hearth bread and tear the slices into chunks. Put about 1 cup of bread into a food processor fitted with a metal blade and pulse until the chunks are reduced to crumbs. Continue until you have as many bread crumbs as you need. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator for a week or so.

In 1987, Marion Cunningham’s “The Breakfast Book” was released. Over the years, I have referred to the book again and again, including for this luxurious yet humble potato pie. Here it is with flourishes I’ve added over time. It’s all about potatoes, bacon and butter, a triad that needs little else to sooth whatever ails us. This doesn’t have to be breakfast. It makes a fine dinner, especially on a blustery night.

Potato Bacon Pie

Makes one 8-inch pie

3 large russet potatoes, washed

2 teaspoons butter, at room temperature

Black pepper in a mill

Kosher salt, to taste

½ cup half-and-half or cream

12 slices bacon, fried until crisp and drained

Butter, crème fraîche, lemon wedges and snipped chives, for topping

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Pierce the potatoes deeply in several places with a very thin sharp knife or similar implement. Set the potatoes on the middle rack of the oven and bake until tender when pierced with a fork or bamboo skewer, about 60 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool. (You can do this several hours or a day before completing the recipe.)

To finish the pie, butter an 8-inch pie pan and preheat the oven to 350 degrees.